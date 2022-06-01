Robinson Canó likely to be released by Padres after struggling in San Diego, per report

Robinson Canó’s time with the San Diego Padres is reportedly nearing its finish, according to Jon Heyman. The Padres are anticipated to request Canó’s permission to choice him to the minors on Thursday. Canó has sufficient service time to reject any optionally available task, and he can in flip elect free company as an alternative.

Canó, 39, signed with the Padres in mid-Might after being launched by the New York Mets. He entered Wednesday’s sport having taken 33 plate appearances with San Diego, through which he’d hit .094/.121/.094 with 10 strikeouts and one stroll. Canó had beforehand batted .195/.233/.268 in 12 video games with the Mets.

It is unclear how Canó will probably be obtained on the open market. Reviews from when he signed with the Padres indicated that different groups have been concerned with including him to their rosters. His seasonal numbers nonetheless characterize a small-sample dimension, however the mixture of his age; him lacking the complete 2021 season due to a suspension over a failed drug take a look at; and his underlying information up to now counsel that his days as a productive big-league hitter are up to now.

Certainly, Canó’s common exit velocity this season is greater than three miles per hour slower than it was in 2020. His most exit velocity is down almost 5 ticks. His whiff charge is up, and so is his groundball charge. Statistically, he would not look like a hitter in decline a lot as a hitter who has already declined.

Ought to this show to be the top of the highway for Canó, he’ll head into retirement having amassed a .301/.351/.489 (125 OPS+) slash line with 335 residence runs and 68.6 Wins Above Alternative over components of 17 big-league seasons. He is an eight-time All-Star, a five-time Silver Slugger Award recipient, and a two-time Gold Glove Award winner. He additionally completed within the prime 5 of Most Invaluable Participant Award voting on 5 separate events.