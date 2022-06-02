Robinson Canó released by Padres after hitting .091 in 12 games in San Diego, becomes free agent

Robinson Cano’s time with the San Diego Padres has ended. The Padres requested Canó’s permission to choice him to the minors on Thursday, however Canó had sufficient service time to reject any non-compulsory project and elect free company as an alternative. The result’s tantamount to Canó’s launch. As a corresponding transfer, the Padres have recalled outfielder Nomar Mazara.

Canó, 39, signed with the Padres in mid-Could after being launched by the New York Mets. He entered Wednesday’s recreation having taken 34 plate appearances with San Diego, wherein he’d hit .094/.118/.091 with 10 strikeouts and one stroll. Canó had beforehand batted .195/.233/.268 in 12 video games with the Mets.

Mazara, 27, had 101 RBI in 2017 and has three 20-homer seasons in his profession, however he is a .255/.315/.418 (90 OPS+) hitter as a poor defender at a nook outfield spot. The result’s a 1.zero WAR in 629 profession video games.

It is unclear how Canó can be acquired on the open market. Stories from when he signed with the Padres indicated that different groups have been inquisitive about including him to their rosters. His seasonal numbers nonetheless characterize a small-sample dimension, however the mixture of his age; him lacking your complete 2021 season due to a suspension over a failed drug take a look at; and his underlying knowledge up to now counsel that his days as a productive big-league hitter are up to now.

Certainly, Canó’s common exit velocity this season is greater than three miles per hour slower than it was in 2020. His most exit velocity is down almost 5 ticks. His whiff charge is up, and so is his groundball charge. Statistically, he would not look like a hitter in decline a lot as a hitter who has already declined.

Ought to this show to be the top of the street for Canó, he’ll head into retirement having amassed a .301/.351/.489 (125 OPS+) slash line with 335 dwelling runs and 68.6 Wins Above Alternative over components of 17 big-league seasons. He is an eight-time All-Star, a five-time Silver Slugger Award recipient, and a two-time Gold Glove Award winner. He additionally completed within the prime 5 of Most Priceless Participant Award voting on 5 separate events.