Robinson Canó released by Padres after struggling in San Diego, becomes free agent

Robinson Canó’s time with the San Diego Padres has ended, according to the team’s sideline reporter Annie Heilbrunn. The Padres had been anticipated to request Canó’s permission to possibility him to the minors on Thursday, however Canó had sufficient service time to reject any elective task and elect free company as a substitute.

Canó, 39, signed with the Padres in mid-Might after being launched by the New York Mets. He entered Wednesday’s sport having taken 33 plate appearances with San Diego, during which he’d hit .094/.121/.094 with 10 strikeouts and one stroll. Canó had beforehand batted .195/.233/.268 in 12 video games with the Mets.

It is unclear how Canó might be obtained on the open market. Stories from when he signed with the Padres indicated that different groups had been all in favour of including him to their rosters. His seasonal numbers nonetheless signify a small-sample dimension, however the mixture of his age; him lacking the complete 2021 season due to a suspension over a failed drug take a look at; and his underlying knowledge so far recommend that his days as a productive big-league hitter are previously.

Certainly, Canó’s common exit velocity this season is greater than three miles per hour slower than it was in 2020. His most exit velocity is down almost 5 ticks. His whiff fee is up, and so is his groundball fee. Statistically, he does not look like a hitter in decline a lot as a hitter who has already declined.

Ought to this show to be the top of the street for Canó, he’ll head into retirement having amassed a .301/.351/.489 (125 OPS+) slash line with 335 residence runs and 68.6 Wins Above Alternative over elements of 17 big-league seasons. He is an eight-time All-Star, a five-time Silver Slugger Award recipient, and a two-time Gold Glove Award winner. He additionally completed within the prime 5 of Most Beneficial Participant Award voting on 5 separate events.