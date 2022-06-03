Robinson Cano Reportedly Released by Padres amid Struggles | Bleacher Report

Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Photographs

The San Diego Padres are parting methods with second baseman Robinson Cano, per staff sideline reporter Annie Heilbrunn:

Cano signed with the Padres on May 13. He had just three hits in 33 plate appearances (.094 batting average).

Cano is an eight-time All-Star, five-time Silver Slugger and two-time Gold Glove winner. He’s played 17 seasons in the bigs after making his debut with the New York Yankees in 2005. Cano also finished top six in American League MVP voting from 2010 to 2014 and won the 2009 World Series with the Bronx Bombers.

The .301 lifetime hitter left the Yankees after nine seasons and signed with the Seattle Mariners, where he played from 2014 to 2018. The M’s then traded Cano as part of a package deal with closer Edwin Diaz to the Mets in December 2018.

Cano was on the Mets until May 8, when New York released the 39-year-old after he hit just .195 with 43 plate appearances.

The veteran hit .316 with 10 home runs and 30 RBI in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and appeared ready to contribute in 2021.

However, in November 2020, Cano received a 162-game suspension for using stanozolol and missed the entire 2021 season.

That marked Cano’s second performance-enhancing drug suspension, as he additionally acquired an 80-gamer for furosemide whereas he was with the Mariners.

Now Cano is a free agent as soon as once more. Heilbrunn gave a glimpse at what Cano may very well be seeking to do subsequent.

For his career, Cano has a batting average of .301 (.840 OPS) with 335 home runs, 1,306 RBI and 2,635 hits. He is third on the active MLB hit list behind Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera.