Robles Park violence has people looking to leave

TAMPA, Fla — The President of the resident council at Robles Park Village says she’s seen nearly every thing out right here. At least, till Tuesday evening.

“I’ve been around when bullets were flying, I’ve also had to run and duck and hide myself when bullets were shot,” stated Reva Iman, “But to have a kid shot. It’s very saddening. Very disturbing.”

Tampa police say a 9-year-old woman was shot on a basketball courtroom within the advanced that evening.

And in accordance to them, a 15-year-old pulled the set off.

TPD says the woman is at present in secure situation, however Iman tells ABC Action News it is violence that has many people prepared to leave the advanced. Especially one mother, particularly.

“Her kids are traumatized by it and they were actually on the court as that kid was shot,” stated Iman.

Robles Park Village is a Tampa Housing Authority property that is at present set to be torn down and rebuilt.

Iman says as of now, tenants have been given three choices: they will use housing vouchers to transfer some other place, they will wait to be rehoused at one other housing authority property or they will exit of state.

But she provides that those that fall into that first group, with the vouchers, are struggling to discover a new place within the present housing market.

“A lot of places aren’t taking the vouchers and if they are taking the vouchers, some of the landlords are telling them that you have to make three times the rent, and it’s not actually that. It’s actually three times what your [public housing] payment is on your rent,” stated Iman.

As Iman works to ensure that tenants know their rights when looking to transfer, she’s additionally looking to the neighborhood to come collectively and finish the violence.

So far, she’s already spoken to TPD’s new chief, Mary O’Connor.

Iman says Chief O’Connor instructed her they’re hoping to do their half by getting weapons off the streets and getting gun security and training into faculties.

“I think it’s one of the perfect things she suggested because now kids are having guns younger and younger. Ten, nine, eight are having guns. But do they know the consequences of it?” stated Iman.

Tampa Police has not recognized any of the youngsters concerned on this capturing. But they do say the 15-year-old who pulled the capturing is being charged with aggravated battery with a lethal weapon and juvenile in possession of a firearm.