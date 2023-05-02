Robot-Made Pizza Coming To Frisco, Texas

If you’re seeking a novel pizza experience, consider trying robot-made pizzas. Pizza Jukebox, a new eatery located within the Walmart in Frisco, will soon have automated machines preparing the traditional dish.

According to a statement from the company, the restaurant is a new concept from Brix Holdings, which also owns the Dallas-based Red Mango frozen yogurt chain. Pizza Jukebox will be run by an automated pizza-making robot, with a Red Mango frozen yogurt stand next to it. But some humans will also need to be on duty for assistance.

The construction for the new restaurant concept recently began and is looking for eight (human) employees to serve the Frisco community. Interested candidates can visit the link here for more information. The pizza spot will be located inside the Frisco Walmart at 16066 TX-121.

“We’re so excited to launch such an innovative concept,” said BRIX Holdings CEO Sherif Mityas in an official statement. “You can’t just get this experience delivered, you must come to see and taste it to believe it. Our goal is to offer a unique and memorable atmosphere that caters to all palettes, and we’re confident that we will be a hit in Frisco and beyond.”

Guests are even able to watch the robot make their specialty pizza through a glass window. Pizza Jukebox stands out in today’s era of AI technology. But instead of providing answers or finishing academic tasks, it produces freshly made pizzas with the help of a robot, offering something truly one-of-a-kind.

Red Mango, inspired by mangos turning red upon reaching their peak of ripeness, opened its first location in 2007 with the commitment to only using the best all-natural ingredients for the fan-favorite frozen yogurt, smoothies and parfaits. Today, more than 70 locally owned cafes across the United States and Puerto Rico serve Red Mango award-winning frozen yogurt and treats.

