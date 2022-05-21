Editor's Pick

Rockets Draft: Should Houston Trade No. 3 Pick to New York Knicks?

May 21, 2022
Chronicle Reporter





HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets came out of the lottery with the No. 3 selection in the 2022 NBA Draft. General manager Rafael Stone is pleased, despite missing out on landing the top pick for the second consecutive year.

Stone is optimistic that he will find another cornerstone player to pair alongside Jalen Green as the Rockets climb back to relevancy. But there is a chance Stone could trade the pick in hopes of acquiring players who can jump start Houston’s rebuild and need for talent.

One team that could be interested in moving up in the draft is the New York Knicks.



