Rockets hire Ime Udoka as head coach | Houston sports news

Reports from a couple of media retailers verify that Ime Udoka has been named as the brand new head coach of the Houston Rockets. An insider who’s accustomed to the deal showed to The Associated Press on Monday that Udoka has been employed.

Udoka in the past led the Boston Celtics to the NBA Finals right through the remaining season, however his suspension for this season adopted an beside the point courting with a feminine Celtics worker.

The nameless supply spoke to the AP at the situation of creating no authentic announcement till later. Udoka will change Stephen Silas, who was once let pass after running as a head coach for 3 seasons.

The Rockets, which had the worst report within the remaining two seasons and tied with the San Antonio Spurs as the second-worst staff within the present season, will obtain some other lottery pick out on this 12 months’s draft.

The phrases of the deal between Udoka and Houston Rockets weren’t straight away to be had.