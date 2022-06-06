Rockets Jalen Green Named to NBA All-Rookie First Team

By Houston Rockets, Houston Ahead Instances

The NBA introduced that Houston Rockets guard Jalen Inexperienced was named All-Rookie First Workforce. Final season, Jae’Sean Tate earned All-Rookie First Workforce honors. The final time Houston had consecutive All-Rookie First Workforce alternatives was in 1984 and 1985 with Ralph Sampson and Hakeem Olajuwon.

Inexperienced began all 67 of his video games performed, whereas averaging 17.Three factors, 3.Four rebounds and a pair of.6 assists. He ranked second amongst rookies in scoring and was 0.14 ppg shy of the lead. Inexperienced hit 157 3-pointers, which is tied for the fourth-most by way of the primary 67 video games performed by any participant in NBA historical past.

For the season, Inexperienced totaled 1,157 factors, 226 rebounds and 176 assists. He was the eighth rookie 20 or youthful in NBA historical past to have posted these numbers by way of the primary 67 video games performed of a profession and one in every of 11 rookies of any age to have completed so going again to 2000-01.

Inexperienced scored 20-plus factors in 17 of the ultimate 25 video games, together with a rookie season-high seven straight from March 25 by way of April 5. He had not less than 30 factors in every of the ultimate 5 video games of that streak, marking the second-longest stretch by a rookie going again to 1971-72. Throughout Inexperienced’s seven-game streak of scoring not less than 20 factors, he set all-time rookie data for consecutive video games with 4+ 3FGM (7), 5+ 3FGM (5), and 6+ 3FGM (4).

From the beginning of February, Inexperienced was one in every of 5 gamers with greater than 10 video games performed to have averaged not less than 20.Zero ppg and fewer than 2.Zero tpg. Over the ultimate three months, he had the 12th-best 3-point share (.393) of any participant who averaged not less than 3.Zero 3FGM over that span.

