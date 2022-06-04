Rockets’ Top Needs in 2022 NBA Draft | Bleacher Report

zero of three

Chris Schwegler/Getty Photos

The Houston Rockets could not have gained the 2022 NBA draft lottery, however they walked away with one thing akin to a jackpot prize.

They landed the No. three choose in a draft that many really feel includes a three-prospect tier on the prime. In different phrases, except the Rockets grow to be infatuated with a kind of three—Auburn’s Jabari Smith, Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren and Duke’s Paolo Banchero—they will sit again, watch no matter drama could unfold over the primary two picks and snag whichever of the trio of prospects occurs to fall their means.

Given the state of their post-James Harden rebuild, Houston actually is not in place to take crew wants under consideration through the annual draft evening. Nonetheless, this roster has many wants, and in an ideal world, they are going to align with the incoming prospects’ strengths.

To set the desk in Area Metropolis, listed here are Houston’s prime draft wants.