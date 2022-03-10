Rockets vs. Lakers odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, March 9 prediction from proven computer model

The Los Angeles Lakers will tackle the Houston Rockets at eight p.m. ET Wednesday on the Toyota Middle. Houston is 16-49 general and 9-21 at dwelling, whereas the Lakers are 28-36 general and 9-20 on the highway. The Lakers have received 10 video games in a row in opposition to the Rockets however Houston has coated the unfold in two of the final three conferences.

Each groups have struggled in opposition to the unfold, with the Lakers going 28-36 whereas the Rockets are 25-38 in opposition to the quantity. Los Angeles is favored by 5 factors within the newest Rockets vs. Lakers odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over-under is about at 233.5.

Rockets vs. Lakers unfold: Rockets +5

Rockets vs. Lakers over-under: 233.5 factors

Featured Recreation | Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers

What it is advisable know concerning the Rockets

On Monday, the Rockets misplaced to the Miami Warmth on the highway by a decisive 123-106 margin. The highest scorers for Houston have been level guard Kevin Porter (22 factors) and capturing guard Jalen Inexperienced (20 factors). Inexperienced has now scored not less than 20 factors in six of his final eight video games and his persevering with progress as a scorer is a silver lining for the Rockets.

Nevertheless, defensive points proceed to plague a squad that has some clear offensive upside. Houston ranks 30th within the NBA in defensive ranking (116.7) and final in field-goal proportion allowed (48.3). The Rockets are additionally probably the most foul-prone workforce within the NBA, averaging 22.four private fouls per recreation.

What it is advisable know concerning the Lakers

In the meantime, Los Angeles got here up brief in opposition to the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, falling 117-110. Small ahead Talen Horton-Tucker (18 factors), level guard Russell Westbrook (17 factors), energy ahead Carmelo Anthony (17 factors), and capturing guard Malik Monk (17 factors) have been the highest scorers for Los Angeles.

After placing up 56 factors in opposition to the Warriors on Saturday evening, LeBron James missed Monday’s recreation with a knee damage. He is listed as questionable for Wednesday’s contest and with Anthony Davis (ankle) nonetheless out, the Lakers would possibly want balanced scoring once more. Los Angeles at the moment holds the No. 9 spot within the Western Convention and is attempting to carry on to a play-in spot with 18 video games remaining.

