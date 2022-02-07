Rockets vs. Pelicans live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Through 3 Quarters
Down five at the end of last quarter, the New Orleans Pelicans have now snagged the lead. They have emerged as the frontrunner after three quarters and are ahead of the Houston Rockets 87-80.
Small forward Brandon Ingram has led the way so far for New Orleans, as he has 29 points and nine assists. One thing to keep an eye out for is Jonas Valanciunas’ foul situation as he currently sits at four.
Houston has been led by center Christian Wood, who so far has 21 points in addition to eight rebounds.
the Rockets have lost 91% of the time when they were down heading into the fourth quarter this year, so this one seems just about wrapped up
Who’s Playing
New Orleans @ Houston
Current Records: New Orleans 20-32; Houston 15-37
What to Know
The New Orleans Pelicans’ road trip will continue as they head to Toyota Center at 7 p.m. ET Sunday to face off against the Houston Rockets. The Pelicans will be strutting in after a victory while Houston will be stumbling in from a loss.
New Orleans was able to grind out a solid win over the Denver Nuggets this past Friday, winning 113-105. New Orleans got their win on the backs of several key players, and it was center Jaxson Hayes out in front dropping a double-double on 22 points and 11 rebounds.
Meanwhile, Houston’s and the San Antonio Spurs’ game this past Friday was up for grabs at halftime, but Houston was thoroughly outmatched 74-52 in the second half. The Rockets found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 131-106 punch to the gut against the Spurs. Houston was down 97-77 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for them was the play of shooting guard Josh Christopher, who had 23 points in addition to five boards.
The Pelicans are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Houston’s defeat took them down to 15-37 while New Orleans’ victory pulled them up to 20-32. Allowing an average of 116.96 points per game, the Rockets haven’t exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We’ll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center — Houston, Texas
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Pelicans are a solid 6-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Pelicans, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Houston have won 16 out of their last 24 games against New Orleans.
Injury Report for Houston
- Kevin Porter: Game-Time Decision (Illness)
- Eric Gordon: Out (Heel)
- John Wall: Out (Not Injury Related)
- Usman Garuba: Out (Wrist)
Injury Report for New Orleans
- Josh Hart: Game-Time Decision (Knee)
- Garrett Temple: Out (Covid-19)
- Willy Hernangomez: Out (Covid-19)
- Zion Williamson: Out (Foot)
- Kira Lewis Jr.: Out for the Season (Knee)
