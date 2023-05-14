Rockies pitcher Ryan Feltner suffers skull fracture, concussion after being struck by line drive

On Sunday, the Colorado Rockies introduced that pitcher Ryan Feltner have been positioned at the injured checklist after he sustained a skull fracture and concussion all through a recreation in opposition to the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday. Feltner used to be hit within the head by a line drive from Nick Castellanos in the second one inning and needed to be assisted off the sector by the Rockies’ coaching team of workers after last down at the mound.

Rockies supervisor Bud Black informed newshounds, including MLB.com’s Thomas Harding, “What we found out was he has a small skull fracture and he’s concussed … but overall, he’s fine.” Black added that Feltner didn’t require surgical operation, and in spite of being at the injured checklist, he may talk over with the ballpark once Monday or Tuesday.

Feltner had seemed in 8 video games this season with a 5.86 ERA (86 ERA+) and a 1.32 strikeout-to-walk ratio all through the 35 innings he pitched. Saturday’s recreation used to be the thirtieth of his occupation. He is now the second one big-league pitcher up to now week to be hit within the head by a batted ball, after Kansas City Royals left-hander Ryan Yarbrough suffered more than one nondisplaced fractures round his appropriate eye all through a recreation in opposition to the Oakland Athletics ultimate Sunday. Yarbrough has since been discharged from the health center.

The Rockies have changed Feltner at the lively roster by selling right-handed reliever Riley Pint to the majors. Pint used to be the No. 4 pick out within the 2016 draft and had up to now retired from the sport earlier than returning to an lively position. He has recorded a 7.41 ERA and a 1.50 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 13 appearances this season at Triple-A.