Rockwall and Rockwall-Heath square off in 6A Region II final for second season in a row

When Greg Harvey says this, perceive it isn’t spoken sans benefit.

Rockwall-Heath’s baseball coach has gained two state championships and over 400 video games in complete. He’s been on each ends of playoff wins and losses and navigated groups by high-stake elimination video games and contests in opposition to nationally-ranked opponents.

However final 12 months’s 6A Area II closing, versus cross-town, cross-school district Rockwall Excessive, stands out above the remainder.

“I don’t suppose anyone had been concerned in a sport like that, with that a lot emotion,” Harvey mentioned. Heath gained that sequence in three video games earlier than it superior to beat Keller within the state title sport.

“It was essentially the most electrical ambiance I’d ever been concerned in.”

So, let’s play two.

For the second season in a row, it’ll be an all-Rockwall regional closing. Heath (33-5) and Rockwall (27-11-1) will play for a spot within the state match beginning at midday on Thursday at Frisco’s Riders Park

“The nice factor for our administration is we all know Rockwall ISD goes to be represented in Spherical Rock,” Rockwall ISD athletic director Russ Reeves mentioned. “However, the great factor is, the children will resolve which crew that’s.”

Rockwall third baseman Pearson Riebock (10) runs to 3rd base throughout a Class 6A Area II quarterfinal in opposition to Waxahachie in Forney, Texas, Thursday, Could 19, 2022. Rockwall defeated Waxahachie 4-1 in additional innings. (Elias Valverde II / Employees Photographer)

It’s not unsurprising to see both nonetheless standing within the fifth spherical of the playoffs. Within the final 10 seasons, Rockwall has a report of 287-106-6 with 4 30-win seasons and has made it to the regional semifinals or deeper six instances. Heath has a report of 289-89-Three in that span, with the 2 state championships.

Final 12 months’s regional closing was a sample of continued success for each faculties, although it was performed below uncommon circumstances. Two groups from the identical college district hadn’t performed within the baseball regional finals since Flower Mound and Flower Mound Marcus in 2014.

It’s tough to achieve that stage, Rockwall coach Barry Rose defined. Profitable 4 consecutive three-game sequence over the course of a month is nothing wanting grueling. Of the 128 6A baseball groups which qualify for the postseason, simply eight — or barely over six p.c — will play within the regional finals.

Rockwall ISD has now spoken for 1 / 4 of these spots for 2 straight seasons.

“It’s a particular place for baseball,” Rose mentioned. “And the assist is unmatched.”

The most important stakeholders on this sequence — coaches, gamers and directors alike — are fast to notice that whereas the 2 faculties share a district (and are separated by slightly below 5 miles), Rockwall and Heath don’t function as clones of one another.

Route 30, the man-made divider between the 2, runs by the center of the district. Rockwall is on the north aspect. Heath is on the south aspect.

“Either side have a one highschool really feel to them,” Reeves mentioned. “Which could be very uncommon in a multi-school district.”

Or, put it this fashion.

“We take a variety of delight in [the fact that] we’re Heath, and so they’re Rockwall,” Harvey mentioned. “We wish to go and beat one another, the rivalry is large. They’re orange, and we’re purple and black. We don’t like orange and so they don’t like purple and black.

“It’s pretty much as good because it will get in relation to rivalries within the state of Texas.”

Rockwall-Heath’s Caleb Hoover bats throughout a district 10-6A highschool baseball sport in opposition to Mesquite Horn at Tillery Area in Mesquite, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (Brandon Wade / Particular Contributor)

Familiarity will, little doubt, play a job. Together with final 12 months’s playoff sequence, the 2 have performed eight video games in opposition to one another because the 2021 season. Heath, at the moment the state’s top-ranked 6A crew, leads that sequence 5-Three and swept each common season conferences in mid March. Rockwall returned seven starters from final 12 months’s state title crew; Heath returned 5.

“That undoubtedly impacts the sport plan,” Heath senior pitcher Baylor Baumann mentioned. “Our hitters have seen their pitchers a number of instances. They’ve seen me and [Heath pitcher] Jonny [Lowe] a few instances. They understand how I pitch, and I understand how they hit.”

However past that, gamers on each groups grew up collectively and attended the identical elementary and center faculties. Some nonetheless play journey baseball collectively throughout the summer season and stay associates. Harvey and Rose stay as complementary of one another as rival coaches could be.

Bear in mind, although: one crew wears orange, the opposite wears purple and black. And if you happen to’re in a single shade, you don’t like the opposite.

“We’re going to do every little thing we are able to do to win and, and put every little thing on maintain for a few weeks,” mentioned Rose, whose Frisco Wakeland crew beat Heath within the space spherical of the 2015 5A playoffs. “They’ll get again in contact with one another. I’m not saying it’ll be something ugly or something, but it surely’s not going to be wanting throughout the sphere with hearts in your eyes.”

Final 12 months’s sequence, held at Dallas Baptist College’s ballpark, was a sold-out, standing-room solely affair. Harvey expects upwards of 6,000 followers to fill Riders Area for the second installment this weekend.

“Now that we all know the opponent, I really feel like we’re extra locked in now,” mentioned Heath senior Jett Williams, a Mississippi State signee. “We all know all people that’s going to be on the sport and within the stands. It’s good for the neighborhood, as a result of we’ll have all of the youth on the market.”

Good for the neighborhood, little doubt. Just one neighborhood — the one in orange, or the one in purple and black — can finish the sequence in a dogpile on the sphere although.

“Whoever wins, wins,” Williams continued. “However hopefully we come out on prime.”

A decade of success for Rockwall and Rockwall-Heath baseball

Class Rockwall Rockwall Heath Report 287-106-6 289-89-3 Regional semifinal appearances 6 6 Regional closing appearances 3 4 State titles 0 2

(information since 2011)

On Twitter: @McFarland_Shawn

Associated: 2022 UIL baseball regional finals schedule for Dallas-area groups

Discover extra highschool sports activities protection from The Dallas Morning Information right here.

To view subscription options for The News and SportsDay, click here.