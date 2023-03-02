Rockwall-Heath football coach John Harrell resigns

The college’s football program got here below fireplace after more than one avid gamers fell sick and needed to be hospitalized after a exercise in January.
HEATH, Texas — Editor’s word: The video above is from a document on Jan. 17, 2023.
A North Texas highschool football coach has resigned following an investigation into the hospitalization of more than one student-athletes following an offseason exercise.
In a letter got by way of WFAA, officers with the Rockwall Independent School District introduced that John Harrell submitted his resignation as head football coach and athletic campus coordinator at Rockwall-Heath High School.
The college’s football program got here below fireplace after more than one avid gamers fell sick and needed to be hospitalized after a exercise on Jan. 6. Parents reported to WFAA that scholars did loads of push-ups that day.
A 3rd-party investigation was once introduced by way of the district. The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (CPS) was once additionally requested to analyze.
The sick avid gamers had been believed to have rhabdomyolysis, or rhabdo, on the time. The illness is a serious breakdown of muscle groups that releases a harmful protein into the bloodstream. In severe instances, it may be deadly or reason everlasting injury.
In its letter to Rockwall-Heath oldsters, the district stated that the third-party investigators decided the affected avid gamers had been recognized with rhabdo from a football exercise.
“The investigators found sufficient evidence existed to support a finding that the offseason workout plan was implemented in a way that negatively affected the physical health of some student football athletes at Rockwall-Heath High School in violation of Rockwall ISD Board Policy,” Rockwall ISD athletics director Russ Reeves stated within the letter.
Further main points at the exercise weren’t launched by way of the district.
Two oldsters who spoke to WFAA stated their 15-year-old sons had been required to do 368 push-ups right through their athletic length and had been hospitalized with rhabdo for a blended 11 days.
The oldsters stated the gang was once doing conditioning and made 23 errors over 60 mins right through the prescribed exercise. As a end result, athletes had been disciplined with one set of 16 push-ups in keeping with each and every mistake, they stated.
During a board assembly on Jan. 17, some oldsters and scholars confirmed their toughen for coach Harrell, even dressed in shirts that learn, “Keep Harrell.”
“Coach Harrell would never knowingly put our boys in a situation that would cause them harm or injury,” Stephanie Luff stated, whose son Brady is a junior captain at the varsity group.
“It was just an unfortunate situation that happened,” Bobby Robinson stated, who has two children at the Heath football group.
The district stated in plans to put into effect suggestions made by way of the third-party investigators to steer clear of any more incidents:
- Consult with, and/or rent, a full-time qualified energy and conditioning specialist to paintings with its coaches on designing and reviewing their exercises and athletic plans.
- Review, and to the level important, undertake and put into effect procedures by way of which there’s suitable oversight by way of the Athletic Director for offseason exercises.
- Review, and to the level important, undertake procedures during which low season exercise plans are reviewed by way of the athletic running shoes for enter and feedback.
- Provide coaching for coaches, athletic directors, athletic running shoes, oldsters, and scholars, at the risks of Rhabdomyolysis and purple flags for exercises that would lead to Rhabdomyolysis.
