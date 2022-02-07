Roddy Rich Leaves Social Media After Fans Clown His New Music

Roddy Rich has left social media after fans clowned him over the new music he teased on social media.

When it comes to music stars, no one in hip-hop has had quite the breakout like Roddy Rich.

His album, Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, dominated the charts with five singles, but none bigger than “The Box” which spent a total of 11 weeks at number one and even blocked mega acts like Justin Bieber from claiming a #1 in his album rollout. The song would go on to get non-stop radio play until the end of 2021 and would only be replaced by another song with Da Baby, which featured Roddy. After the massive success of that album, the bar was set high for his follow-up, Live Life Fast, which came in at number four on the Billboard charts and started a narrative that Roddy had fallen off.

Roddy is less than 25 years old and to say he is falling off is insane, but leave it to internet trolls to push the narrative regardless. Roddy has promised to come back harder with the next installment of his Feed The Street series and prove that isn’t the case.

This weekend, Roddy took to social media to tease an unreleased track called “Out of My Mind” and social media wasted no time attacking him with the trolling narrative that his music is “trash.” Fans viciously commented and tweeted at the rapper about how bad the track was, some even insinuating he fell off harder than Chance The Rapper, who has been MIIA from music for some time. Roddy took to Instagram to write “Guess Im A Flop Now, S**t Crazy”.

Following the backlash, Roddy deleted his social media pages, leaving some people to come to his defense. Hopefully, the Los Angeles native is taking care of his mental health and expressing frustration in his new music. Like the old saying goes, “a one hit record can fix anything and shut anyone up.”