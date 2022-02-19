RodeoHouston is back after 2-year hiatus courtesy of COVID

““Embrace the moment, man,” said RodeoHouston CEO Chris Boleman. “It’s been a long time and we deserve this.”

HOUSTON — After a two-year hiatus courtesy of COVID, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo returns in 10 ten days!

More than 2.5 million people visited the showgrounds at NRG Park in 2019, the last time the full Rodeo happened. Organizers are expecting just as many — if not more — visitors to walk through the security gates of the world’s largest livestock show and rodeo.

The rodeo was cancelled in 2021 and about a week into its 2020 season after concerns about community spread of the coronavirus.

“I think RodeoHouston really encompasses the good balance between being in the metropolis here,” said Gonzo, a famed Houston artist known for aerosol murals throughout Houston. “And still having that heritage of wearing cowboy hats and spurs and boots and having a good time.”

Two years after the pandemic stopped the party, “Yes! It’s back. We’re ready to roll,” said Chris Boleman the President and CEO of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

In its 90th year the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is set to provide $22 Million in scholarships, which is the fundamental mission of the non-profit.

While contractors are laying the groundwork, 35,000 volunteers will help to make this year’s rodeo memorable.

If you’ve never been to the three week-long event, get ready. It kicks off next weekend when 250 BBQ teams compete in several categories.

Vendors who were forced to pack up their booths in 2020 are ready for a re-boot.

“There’s so many vendors that are here, Melissa, this is their livelihood, said Boleman. “This is what they do. So it’s been very, very tough on them these last two years.”

Houston’s economy also took a hit.

“We did an economic impact assessment. I think it’s $291, just under $300 million of economic activity within the community during our show,” Boleman said. “A lot of folks will talk about Super Bowls and so forth, we get about 20 of those, right? And so, it just means so much financially and economically to the people here.”

Which is why public health continues to be a priority.

“We’re in the best place we’ve ever been since the start of this thing. The numbers are moving in the right direction,” Boleman pointed out when asked about the pandemic.

The event itself is too.

On March 4, there’s a sensory-friendly day for people sensitive to lights and sounds.

The concert lineup of international superstars is also as diverse as its host city. So get ready to rodeo, Houston.

Gates open Monday, February 28 at 2 p.m.