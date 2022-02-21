RodeoHouston trail riders: Maps, routes and history

There are several different groups of trail riders, all making their way to Memorial Park on Friday before the RodeoHouston parade.

HOUSTON — It’s that time of year again! The trail riders are making their way from all across Southeast Texas to Memorial Park, where they’ll gather Friday before participating in Saturday’s RodeoHouston parade!

The trail ride is a tradition that dates back 70 years. The first one took place in 1952 and only consisted of four men who rode in from Brenham to Houston, according to the Rodeo. The next year, 80 people signed up and the following year, the number ballooned to 800!

Today, there are around 3,000 trail riders participating, covering around 1,300 miles. You can learn more about the trail rides on the RodeoHouston website and below, check out the maps and details for each of the trail rides, straight from Rodeo officials.

Northeastern Trail ride

The Northeastern Trail Ride has been around for 26 years, based in Cheek, Texas. Their 150 riders and 7 wagons travel 109 miles to Houston.

See their trail ride map below.

Prairie View Trail Riders

The Prairie View Trail Riders have been around for 65 years, based in Hempstead. Their 300 riders and 9 wagons travel 91.5 miles to Houston.

See their trail ride map below.

Salt Grass Trail Ride

The Salt Grass Trail Ride has been around for 71 years, based in Cat Spring, Texas. Their 1,000 riders and 24 wagons travel 105 miles to Houston.

See their trail ride map below.

Sam Houston Trail Ride

The Sam Houston Trail Ride has been around for 67 years, based in Montgomery, Texas. Their 100 riders and 10 wagons travel 70 miles to Houston.

See their trail ride map below.

Southwest Trail riders

The Southwest Trail Riders have been around for 29 years, based in Rosenberg, Texas. Their 294 riders and 7 wagons travel 120 miles to Houston.

See their trail ride map below.

Southwestern Trail riders

The Southwestern Trail Riders have been around for 45 years, based in West Columbia, Texas. Their 250 riders and 10 wagons travel 250 miles to Houston.

See their trail ride map below.

Texas Cattlemen’s Trail Ride

The Texas Cattlemen’s Trail Ride has been around for 34 years, based in Magnolia, Texas. Their 35 riders and 3 wagons travel 60 miles to Houston.

See their trail ride map below.

Texas Independence Trail Ride

The Texas Independence Trail Ride has been around for 61 years, based in La Marque, Texas. Their 40-100 riders and 14 wagons travel 75 miles to Houston.

See their trail ride map below.

The Spanish Trail ride

The Spanish Trail Ride has been around for 61 years, based in Shepherd, Texas. Their 125 riders and 9 wagons travel 109 miles to Houston.

See their trail ride map below.

Valley Lodge Trail Ride

The Valley Lodge Trail Ride has been around for 62 years, based in Brookshire, Texas. Their 65 riders and 4 wagons travel 74.5 miles to Houston.