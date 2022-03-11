Rodney Priestley, Engineering Professor, Now Named Princeton University’s Graduate School Dean

Rodney Priestley, a well-celebrated engineer, professor, and mentor, has been named dean of Princeton College’s Graduate School. He’s anticipated to imagine his new function on June 1st.
In response to a press release, the Pomeroy and Betty Perry Smith Professor of Chemical and Organic Engineering has been promoted from his 2020 appointed function as vice dean for innovation. He has now been entrusted to guide the college’s Graduate College of almost 3,000 enrolled college students.
“My curiosity in turning into dean of Princeton’s Graduate College originates with my very own private expertise of graduate faculty,” mentioned Priestley, as per the press launch.
“The mentorship, encouragement, and help I obtained has enabled each aim I’ve reached all through my profession. My advisers’ perception in me has at all times impressed me to offer again to others to no matter extent attainable.”
In his new function, Priestley will prioritize and maintain the Graduate College’s progress of “diversifying the graduate pupil inhabitants and cultivating a extra inclusive and welcoming setting.” He may even be answerable for securing further profession alternatives via GradFUTURES, a campus-wide skilled improvement initiative, in addition to “innovating within the humanities.”
As well as, Priestley will proceed serving as co-director of the NSF Innovation Corps (I-Corps) Northeast Hub, a Princeton College-led consortium of regional universities. Due to a $15 million grant from the Nationwide Science Basis, the Hub will type a brand new innovation community to speed up the financial influence of federally funded analysis at Princeton and all through the area.
“Rod Priestley is an excellent scholar, a devoted trainer, and a confirmed administrator,” mentioned Princeton College President Christopher L. Eisgruber. “He cares deeply about graduate college students and graduate training, and I’m assured that he’ll lead Princeton’s Graduate College with distinction.”
A graduate of Texas Tech College, Priestley holds a B.S. in chemical engineering and a Ph.D. from Northwestern College. A member of Princeton’s college since 2009, Priestley is revered for his contributions all through his profession on the college.
“As my adviser, he at all times listened rigorously to my ideas and made me really feel valued as a younger scientist,” mentioned a recipient of Princeton’s Jacobus Fellowship, the College’s highest honor for graduate college students.