Roe v. Wade overturned: Impacts on Texas foster care system

DALLAS — In a landmark abortion ruling, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade Friday, eliminating the constitutional proper to an abortion and letting states determine on problem.

While questions stay what the impression will likely be throughout the nation, in Texas, the state has already handed a “trigger law,” making most abortions unlawful.

Now, many are questioning how this is able to have an effect on the already embattled Texas foster care system.

As current because the final yr, the Texas foster care system has confronted allegations regarding bodily and sexual abuse and human trafficking. There’s additionally an awesome want for extra foster care households to soak up kids.

DFPS Media Relations Director Marissa Gonzales stated the company is not positive what impact the Supreme Court’s choice could have, however that a Texas legislation referred to as the Safe Haven Law permits infants youthful than 60 days to be surrendered to a fireplace station or hospital emergency room.

“That can be a resource for a mother/parents who are unable to care for a child,” she wrote.

Since 2009, 172 kids have been surrendered underneath the Safe Haven Law.

There are at the moment 6,025 kids in Texas in want of an adoptive placement. More information on methods to turn out to be an adoptive household might be discovered here.

In April 2022, a grim Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) report offered to lawmakers and obtained by the Texas Tribune confirmed greater than 100 kids have died in Texas’ youngster welfare system since 2020. The report said that 44 kids died in 2020 and 38 died in 2021, whereas they had been within the State’s care.

In September 2021, a federal courtroom listening to was held concerning the ongoing points of youngsters’s security within the Texas’s foster care system. During the primary half of 2021, 501 kids spent no less than on evening of their case employees’ places of work or in resort room as a result of state not with the ability to discover licenses businesses to care of them.

In that very same listening to, DFPS Commissioner Jaime Masters admitted to feeling like she was “failing children.”