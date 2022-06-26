Roe v. Wade: Religious leaders react to SCOTUS abortion ruling

Friday’s consequence is predicted to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

DALLAS — Editor’s be aware: The Associated Press contributed to this report.

The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place practically 50 years in a call by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. Friday’s consequence is predicted to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

The ruling got here greater than a month after the beautiful leak of a draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito indicating the court docket was ready to take this momentous step.

In mild of the Supreme Court’s resolution right now and its influence on Roe v. Wade, we’re monitoring reactions from non secular leaders in North Texas. Here’s a have a look at the reactions from non secular leaders within the Lone Star State:

Dr. Robert Jeffress – First Baptist Dallas

“There is ONE reason Roe was overturned today: in 2016 Evangelicals elected Donald Trump who kept his promise and appointed 3 pro-life SC justices. Full stop.”

There is ONE motive Roe was overturned right now: in 2016 Evangelicals elected Donald Trump who stored his promise and appointed 3 pro-life SC justices. Full cease. — Dr. Robert Jeffress (@robertjeffress) June 24, 2022

Catholic Diocese of Fort Worth

“The long-awaited resolution within the case of Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization has been introduced right now by the U.S. Supreme Court. This resolution overturns the 1973 Roe v Wade resolution and successfully closes a shameful interval in American historical past that witnessed the evil and legalized killing of 60 million unborn infants all through the United States of America. While the Catholic Church within the United States, the devoted of the Diocese of Fort Worth, different women and men of excellent will, and I’ve prayed and labored diligently for this present day to arrive, we should thank God and acknowledge that this resolution doesn’t finish our work for unborn youngsters and their moms and dads. We have to be aware that on the coronary heart of our prayers and labor isn’t the altering of regulation however the conversion of hearts — together with our personal — in direction of higher gratitude, respect, and love for every human individual. Human beings are solely as secure as probably the most susceptible member of our society. If unborn infants should not protected by regulation and secure from hurt, then it follows any damage to any individual might be falsely justified by regulation and society. The Diocese of Fort Worth by its Respect Life Office, working in live performance with our 91 parishes and the various prolife apostolates in our space, will redouble our efforts to serve expectant moms who’re in duress and to promote the care and assist for the pre-natal and early improvement of their youngsters. It is inherent to the mission of the Gospel of Jesus Christ entrusted to us as His Church to flip our hearts away from violence and loss of life because the false options to our shared issues of poverty and illness and switch in direction of solidarity and compassion for all of God’s youngsters. This will entail an ongoing promotion of behaviors and insurance policies that foster the protection and flourishing of household life anchored in a loving, wholesome, respectful, and fruitful marriage between one man and one lady. The anchor of society isn’t the person however the household. The household is indispensable for therapeutic our social anarchy and the trauma skilled by survivors of abortion attributable to closing our hearts and minds to God and to the design of His creation. Let us pray for these women and men who’ve procured abortion and, of their struggling, now rage in anger. With the discharge of the Dobbs resolution by the U. S. Supreme Court, I ask all Catholics within the Diocese of Fort Worth to stay prayerful, peaceable, and vigilant particularly in case of doable intimidation or the outbursts of protesters and social agitators at Mass. Now is a time for perseverance and resilience in religion in Jesus Christ who alone can grant us peace.

Sincerely Yours in Christ,

Most Reverend Michael F. Olson”

Please learn Bishop Michael F. Olson’s Statement on The Supreme Court’s Decision Overturning Roe v. Wade https://t.co/yKbZwn5jxU pic.twitter.com/4nhWHx7WOs — Catholic Diocese of Fort Worth (@FWdiocese) June 24, 2022

Bishop Edward Burns – Catholic Diocese of Dallas

“Recognizing both the laws of nature and God’s divine plan, we acknowledge that life begins at the moment of conception. At that moment of conception, the child has the right to be born, the child has the right to life. Since 1973, we have prayed and marched for the right to life. We are grateful that this day has come and give thanks to God for the gift of life. Let us continue to pray that all will come to acknowledge this sacred right to life. The Catholic Diocese of Dallas will continue offering support for women in need through the efforts of the Catholic Pro-Life Community, Catholic Charities Dallas, crisis pregnancy resource centers, maternity homes, and other pro-life organizations within our Diocese. We will also continue offering support through our three crisis phone lines (1-800-BABY-DUE, 214-557-5286, or 972-BABY-DUE) and we look forward to the opportunity to grow together in our goal to continue to offer as much additional support as possible to mothers in need and encourage them to make use of these resources. Let us now all join together in prayer asking God our Heavenly Father to bless our country with peace and help us seek understanding for one another and respect for life during this time.”

Ed Young – senior pastor of Fellowship Church

“Thank you Jesus! Let us continue to pray for the moral courage of our elected officials to stand up for the rights of the unborn in every state across our country.”

Thank you Jesus! Let us proceed to pray for the ethical braveness of our elected officers to get up for the rights of the unborn in each state throughout our nation. pic.twitter.com/BIaQwcSBrW — Ed Young (@EdYoung) June 24, 2022

Catholic Pro-Life Community – the Respect Life Ministry of the Catholic Diocese of Dallas

“The Catholic Pro-Life Community, the Respect Life Ministry of the Catholic Diocese of Dallas, applauds right now’s resolution by the U.S. Supreme Court in Mississippi’s Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health that upheld the constitutionality of a pre-viability abortion ban.

Today’s resolution overturns the 1973 ruling on Roe vs. Wade, which made abortion authorized all through the nation. Since then, states have handed legal guidelines anticipating the day when Roe can be reversed. Today is that day!

In the bulk opinion, the Supreme Court states, ”There is nothing within the Constitution about abortion, and the Constitution doesn’t implicitly shield the best.” The justices additionally assert that “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the difficulty of abortion to the folks’s elected representatives.”

“This is a momentous day for life,” stated Geralyn Kaminsky, government director of the Catholic Pro-Life Community. “This decision corrects an egregious wrong and returns authority over abortion laws back to individual states. We are so proud of our lawmakers who have led the way in making Texas a pro-life state, But our work is not done yet, far from it. We have a responsibility to walk with moms who believed that abortion was their only option, and we will walk with them until they can walk on their own!”

For nearly 30 years, the CPLC has supported mothers in disaster and assisted them financially, spiritually, and emotionally by its Project Gabriel Ministry.

“There are countless resources available to moms and families throughout our community and our country,” stated Kaminsky. “We meet mothers the place they’re of their state of affairs and supply the help they want to select life and save their baby.

The CPLC companions with being pregnant useful resource facilities, meals banks, maternity properties, medical medical doctors, and personal donors, in addition to a bunch of different assets that allow us to present needed help that may put a pregnant or parenting mother in higher circumstances to love and look after her baby.”

Adam W. Greenway – Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary

“Today is the day for which pro-life citizens have prayed and worked for since 1973. This monumental victory is on par with Brown v. Board of Education as it overturns a clearly unjust ruling. Now, we must seize this opportunity to enact just laws that protect unborn human life. More than ever, those who value all human life must demonstrate their commitment not merely with their words, but also by their deeds. We must urge legislators to protect the unborn, and we must provide compassionate support for women that will help them choose life. Joining with many other faithful Christians, I pray for the day when abortion will be an unthinkable option because our society truly values all human life.”

Here is my assertion relating to right now’s historic #SCOTUS #Dobbs resolution putting down Roe v. Wade. https://t.co/FNl5dGARVW — Adam W. Greenway (@AdamGreenway) June 24, 2022

Rev. Dr. Neil G. Thomas – Cathedral of Hope

“This is a catastrophic day for America. The U.S. Supreme Court’s resolution to overturn Roe v. Wade, eliminating the constitutional proper to abortion, units civil rights in our nation again not less than three generations.

With this ruling, it’s clear that the Supreme Court of the United States intends to restrict human rights that Americans have counted on and places at nice danger rights of privateness for contraception, same-sex relationships, and homosexual marriage.

The proper of girls to select what they’ll do with their our bodies has been a basic human proper for nearly fifty years. This majority opinion from the Supreme Court rips away that proper, and the United States stands poised to be part of the corporate of some international locations the place democracy has been faltering, like Poland and El Salvador, in enacting new restrictions on abortion.

This opinion is a part of a rising tide of more and more authoritarian actions all over the world and indicators a disturbing disregard of established authorized precedents on which individuals on this nation have relied to shield all our human rights.

The opinion could be very harmful path for everybody within the United States and a daunting sign to authoritarians all over the world that they’ll strip long-established rights from their residents.

And in a separate opinion on the case, Justice Clarence Thomas has voiced his robust opinion that the Court ought to take into account abrogating different rights primarily based on the 14th Amendment’s rubric of privateness that Americans rely on–from the best to contraception to marriage equality.

All of us ought to be very, very afraid for the darkish days forward.

That stated, we should struggle by the courts and thru our Legislatures. We should work collectively to register each individual of authorized voting age. We should not relaxation till we now have leaders and judges elected or appointed who will uphold civil rights for all.

Our religion tells us that pessimism and hopelessness is the software of the oppressor. As such, we should struggle in opposition to all types of prejudice, hatred, and indifference.

Today, we grieve and pray. Tomorrow, we get to work. We must–and we’ll.”

Jack Graham – Prestonwood Baptist

“Today is a day we have prayed and worked toward for decades. All praise to God who is the one who makes human life sacred. The end of Roe is a tipping point to yet another day when all abortion will not just be rare but unthinkable.”

Today is a day we now have prayed and labored towards for many years. All reward to God who’s the one who makes human life sacred. The finish of Roe is a tipping level to one more day when all abortion is not going to simply be uncommon however unthinkable — Jack Graham (@jackngraham) June 24, 2022

WFAA additionally put collectively a listing of reactions of Texas leaders, politicians and organizations. You can view these right here.