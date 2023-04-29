Roger Goodell contract extension: NFL commissioner acknowledges possibility of his tenure ending

National Football League (NFL) Commissioner, Roger Goodell, has been on the helm since 2006, and it seems that that the NFL house owners want to lengthen his tenure with the league for a couple of extra years. Previous reviews have indicated that the 64-year-old has been in talks relating to a multi-year contract which might safe him in his post past the expiry of his contract, scheduled for March 2024. Although Goodell has proclaimed his love for his activity, he has admitted that there is the possibility of his tenure coming to an in depth if the 2 aspects cannot come to an settlement.

In an interview with ESPN, Goodell mentioned, “The good news is I love the job and I love what I’m doing. We have talked about an extension and we’ll work towards that. If that’s possible, then great. If not, I’ve been really fortunate to be in this job. I’ve loved every day of it. I would love every day that I’m in it, but I don’t really think about the tenure. I think about the progress and the important challenges we have ahead.”

Goodell’s feedback recommend that despite the fact that there could also be a possibility of no extension, he stays targeted at the development he could make and the numerous demanding situations dealing with the NFL. Goodell’s present contract results in 2024; on the other hand, reviews have showed that he’s in talks for a fourth extension that will give him tenure throughout the 2027 season. His present contract is reportedly value as much as $200 million in a five-year length. The Athletic reported previous this yr that Goodell would have retired in 2020 following the of completion of the brand new collective bargaining settlement (CBA) between the house owners and National Football League Players Association (NFLPA), however he now appears to be taking a look into staying a bit of longer.

Goodell is the second-longest tenured commissioner in NFL historical past, following Pete Rozelle, who chaired the league from 1960-1989. Goodell took over after Paul Tagliabue held the post since 1989.