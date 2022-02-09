Roger Goodell speaks for first time about Brian Flores class action lawsuit

Somebody got some ‘splaining to do.

Super Bowl LVI is beginning to gather in Los Angeles and despite all the pomp and circumstance, there are several very serious issues that are shadowing any celebration that might be going on.

First and foremost is the Brian Flores class action lawsuit that has the potential to change the league forever regardless of the outcome. Second, is the $100,000 per game lose-for-pay accusation that Flores levied against his former employer the Miami Dolphins. Then, there are the sexual misconduct accusations against Washington Foot-…Commanders owner Dan Snyder. Long story short, the NFL is a sh** show and people want answers.

Today, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell stood front-and-center in the midst of hungry reporters who were looking to provide information for a very interested public. In speaking about the lack of Black head coaches in the league, here’s what he had to say via ESPN:

“We won’t tolerate racism. We won’t tolerate discrimination,” Goodell said Wednesday. “If there are policies that we need to modify, we’re going to do that … If we see evidence of discrimination, we will deal with that in a very serious way.”

Goodell went on to talk about the league potentially reevaluating the Rooney Rule which former players-turned-sports-analysts like ESPN’s Marcus Spears says is proof that the hiring process is deeply flawed and provides legitimate cover for owners who have no interest in a Black man leading their teams.

So what we’re going to do is step back and look at everything we’re doing today,” Goodell said Wednesday. “Everything from looking at the Rooney Rule and seeing what changes should be made to that, if any changes or should it be removed, which some people have suggested. All of those things are part of that.”

We’re sure that Goodell will be asked about the Flores suit and more of these issues as the week goes on. We’ll be watching every minute.