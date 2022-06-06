Roman Anthony of Marjory Stoneman Douglas Baseball Wins Florida’s Gatorade Player of the Year – Parkland Talk

By: Matt Rothman

Marjory Stoneman Douglas’ Roman Anthony was formally named Florida’s Gatorade Player of the Year.

This award acknowledges the nation’s most wonderful highschool scholar athletes’ excellence, academic achievement, and exemplary character.

Anthony, who has devoted to having fun with faculty baseball at The University of Mississippi subsequent season, was the Eagles’ lead-off hitter and starting center fielder. He hit .545 with ten dwelling runs and 40 RBIs. He moreover stole 19 bases serving to the Eagles win four Championships this season.

MSD gained the National High School Baseball Invitational Championship that features the prime 16 teams within the nation along with District, Regional and State Championships for the second straight season.

This summer season, Anthony will doubtless be eligible for the 2022 MLB draft and resolve if he must go expert or play faculty baseball and re-enter the draft in a definite yr. Projected as a first-round resolve, Anthony remained focused all yr on attempting to help his teammates.

“I simply attempt to fear about what’s in between the traces and have enjoyable with my buddies,” talked about Anthony. “I need simply to win baseball video games, so I don’t fear about something exterior the traces, akin to social media. I attempt to get in there, win a recreation and get out.”

