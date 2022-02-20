Front Page Sports

Roma’s Jose Mourinho sent off for kicking ball, making telephone gesture toward referee

February 19, 2022
Al Lindsey
No Comments


AS Roma fought their way back from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw at home to Verona but coach Jose Mourinho was sent off in added time for gesturing towards the referee.

Roma, who had a depleted squad due to injuries and a COVID-19 outbreak, trailed early on to a tap-in from Antonin Barak in the fifth minute and an Adrien Tameze strike in the 20th.

The hosts pulled themselves back into contention thanks to two teenage substitutes, Australian-born forward Cristian Volpato, 18, getting their first goal back in the 65th minute before 19-year-old Edoardo Bove levelled in the 84th.

The revival did not manage to satisfy Mourinho, however, and the Portuguese was sent off right before the final whistle for kicking a ball away in frustration after pointing at his head while staring at referee Luca Pairetto, appearing to make the sign of a telephone.

Mourinho declined to speak to the media after the game.



