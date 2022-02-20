Roma’s Jose Mourinho sent off for kicking ball, making telephone gesture toward referee

Jose Mourinho was sent off in Roma’s draw. Antonietta Baldassarre/Insidefoto/LightRocket via Getty Images

AS Roma fought their way back from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw at home to Verona but coach Jose Mourinho was sent off in added time for gesturing towards the referee.

Roma, who had a depleted squad due to injuries and a COVID-19 outbreak, trailed early on to a tap-in from Antonin Barak in the fifth minute and an Adrien Tameze strike in the 20th.

The hosts pulled themselves back into contention thanks to two teenage substitutes, Australian-born forward Cristian Volpato, 18, getting their first goal back in the 65th minute before 19-year-old Edoardo Bove levelled in the 84th.

The revival did not manage to satisfy Mourinho, however, and the Portuguese was sent off right before the final whistle for kicking a ball away in frustration after pointing at his head while staring at referee Luca Pairetto, appearing to make the sign of a telephone.

Mourinho declined to speak to the media after the game.