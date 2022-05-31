Romelu Lukaku: Inter Milan to meet Chelsea striker’s lawyer over potential Serie A return | Football News

Inter Milan will meet Romelu Lukaku’s lawyer on Tuesday to investigate in regards to the feasibility of a possible transfer again to Serie A, in keeping with Sky in Italy.
Lukaku moved to Chelsea for £97.5million final summer season and admitted his want to return to Inter sooner or later in a controversial interview with Sky in Italy final December.
Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta says the membership are in “no rush” over Lukaku’s potential return however stay eager on re-signing him this summer season.
Nonetheless, they might wrestle to supply Chelsea something close to the price they acquired from them for the Belgian striker final summer season.
Lukaku did not justify his hefty price ticket this season, struggling for sport time beneath Thomas Tuchel regardless of ending the season because the membership’s high scorer with 15 targets.
Inter are available in the market for a ahead this summer season and Marotta mentioned he “hopes” Paulo Dybala will signal for them after leaving Juventus upon the expiry of his contract.
Which positions are Chelsea concentrating on?
Sky Sports activities Information’ senior reporter Melissa Reddy:
Chelsea are urgent forward with their summer season recruitment plans now that the £4.25bn Todd Boehly-led consortium takeover of the membership has been accomplished.
The Blues have a verbal settlement already in place with Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, with the Spanish membership preferring a fast deal as they purpose to stability their books earlier than June 30.
Talks on a deal for Kounde had collapsed final 12 months however there may be optimism from all events it’s going to get performed this time.
Paris Saint-Germain’s Presnel Kimpembe is a part of a shortlist of central defensive choices and is Thomas Tuchel’s desire. Atletico Madrid’s Jose Gimenez and RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol are additionally amongst these being checked out.
Chelsea like Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni however the expectation is he’ll find yourself at Actual Madrid. PSV’s Ibrahim Sangare is among the many alternate options scouted.
What ought to Chelsea do that summer season?
Sky Sports activities soccer journalist Joe Shread:
Given Chelsea had been topped European champions simply 12 months in the past, it is maybe stunning to listen to Thomas Tuchel speaking of the necessity for a “rebuild” this summer season, as he did after his aspect ended their season with a house win over Watford. However that Champions League triumph in 2021 got here out of the blue – Chelsea had been fourth within the Premier League that 12 months – and this arduous marketing campaign has uncovered the problems within the head coach’s squad.
Whereas Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola have been capable of construct squads to satisfy their particular calls for, Tuchel has needed to pull collectively a bunch of gamers signed by six completely different managers. With Todd Boehly now in cost, the time has come to again Tuchel and permit to him construct his personal squad able to launching a title problem for the primary time since 2017.
The work should begin in defence, the place the departing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen have to be changed with two high quality centre-backs. The time can also have come to switch Cesar Azpilicueta – a Chelsea legend however now 32 and reportedly eager on a return to Spain – with a extra dynamic right-back. The Blues’ reliance on Marcos Alonso – after Ben Chilwell’s harm – price them this season and with the left-back additionally mentioned to be eager to return to Spain, signing a alternative ought to be on the to-do checklist.
In midfield, selections have to be made on the futures of N’Golo Kante and Jorginho, who’re of their 30s and have only one 12 months remaining on their contracts. Chelsea can’t enable them to go the identical means as Rudiger and Christensen and depart totally free, so should determine whether or not to supply them new offers this summer season or allow them to go for a price. Even when Kante stays, a youthful choice within the Frenchman’s mould ought to be sought given the period of time he has been unavailable in latest seasons.
Assault is the realm of Chelsea’s group that acquired probably the most funding in latest home windows, however the Blues should not be postpone from trying to strengthen their goalscoring choices if a possibility presents itself. The final participant to attain 20 targets in a season for the membership was Eden Hazard, and he left three years in the past, so clearly there may be room for enchancment in that space.
