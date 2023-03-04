Ron DeSantis is selling his book, Rupert Murdoch is being deposed, and Joe Biden is stabbing D.C. in the back.

Aww! He nonetheless thinks he will also be president.

The annual Conservative Political Action Conference is going down this week simply out of doors D.C., and the phrase that highest seems to sum it up is: Emptiness. No one’s there! Attendees aren’t there, Ron DeSantis isn’t there, Mike Pence isn’t there. (Part of this is as a result of folks don’t need to be related to the one that runs CPAC, Matt Schlapp, who’s been accused of “groping” a male marketing campaign employee.) So, who the heck is there, speaking to nobody, to no applause and even the slightest of hobby? Former CIA Director and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, that’s who. In preparation for a presidential run, he took some pictures at his former boss, Donald Trump. “We can’t become the Left,” he mentioned, “following celebrity leaders with their own brand of identity politics, those with fragile egos who refuse to acknowledge reality.” We can’t assist however say it: It’s going to be so nice to look what Trump does with those guys. Pompeo will follow a line like that 75 occasions in the reflect forward of the debate; Trump will burp and reply, “Uhh, Dumb Mike Pompeo,” and Pompeo should drop out the subsequent day.