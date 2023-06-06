Ron DeSantis news today: Texas sheriff recommends prosecutor file criminal charges over DeSantis migrant flight





Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is dealing with suggestions of criminal charges from the sheriff of Bexar County, Texas after a politically motivated stunt orchestrated by means of DeSantis ultimate yr. The stunt concerned flights that despatched 49 most commonly Venezuelan migrants from El Paso to Martha’s Vineyard, which was once extensively criticised. The sheriff’s administrative center has really helpful a number of counts of misdemeanours and felonies to the district lawyer’s administrative center. Meanwhile, DeSantis’ spouse, Casey DeSantis, has been labelled a “Walmart Melania” after dressed in a leather-based jacket emblazoned with a map of Florida and the word “Where woke goes to die” throughout a marketing campaign forestall in Iowa to advertise her husband’s marketing campaign. Additionally, a Vice documentary about DeSantis’ previous profession as a US Navy attorney serving on the Guantanamo Bay detention facility in Cuba has been mysteriously dropped from Showtime’s schedules, with out a rationalization given.