Ron DeSantis Says Joe Rogan ‘Shouldn’t Have Apologized’





Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has served as one of white supremacy’s fiercest warriors in the Republican war against critical race theory. He has proposed multiple bills to ban the academic study from K-12 schools without presenting evidence that it’s being taught in said schools or that he even understands what CRT is. And DeSantis has said time and time again that his reason for embarking on this crusade is so students and other people won’t feel any “discomfort” or shame because of the color of their skin.

He’s always been careful not to say his proposed legislation is all about protecting white people exclusively from said “discomfort,” but it’s always been clear as day that his campaign is about protecting white feelings and white feelings alone.

Otherwise, he wouldn’t be defending Joe Rogan and saying he “shouldn’t have apologized” for saying things that make Black people feel uncomfortable and offended.

During an interview with Fox News on Monday, DeSantis reminded us (not that we needed a reminder) that he’s only here for the placating of white fragility and that anti-Black racism is not his concern, which makes sense because he demonstrably is racist himself.

“I think the left fear the fact that he can reach so many people, and so they’re out to destroy him,” DeSantis said. “But what I would say is don’t give an inch. Do not apologize. Do not kowtow to the mob. Stand up and tell them to pound sand. If you do that, there’s really nothing that they’re able to do to you. The only way they have power is if you let them get your goat.” First of all, calm down Governor Florida Man, no one is “out to destroy” Joe Rogan—he’s just being called out. Besides his flagrant use of the n-word, Rogan referred to a Black neighborhood as the Planet of the Apes, and even more recently, he described Black people from Africa as being “from the darkest place where they’re not wearing any clothes all day and they’ve developed all that melanin to protect themselves from the sun” while whitesplaining that only those people should even be considered Black. If a school teacher even says the words “white people” in the context of teaching Black history, DeSantis is ready to sign legislation making what said educator taught illegal, but Rogan’s blatant anti-Blackness isn’t even worth a simple apology? This is why Black parents have said Republicans only care about “divisiveness” when it comes to what white conservatives are offended by. Hell, Donald Trump, the originator of this anti-CRT sh**, said the same things about Rogan’s apology that DeSantis has. These people don’t care about “divisiveness,” they only care about upholding the unassailability of whiteness. They’re just too cowardly to admit it. SEE ALSO: White Guilt And CRT ‘Confusion’ Made School Cancel Civil Rights Lecture In Florida Trump Tells Joe Rogan To Stop Apologizing For Racism, While Being A Racist Who Constantly Demands Apologies 11 photos





