Ron Holland de-commits from Texas, reopens recruitment

Duncanville product Ron Holland introduced on his Instagram web page that he’s de-committing from the University of Texas, and re-opening his recruitment.

Holland is the #2 recruit within the nation, according to ESPN. #4, according to 247Sports.

One of the perfect recruits in America is to be had. pic.twitter.com/mTK2fd1YqX

— Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) April 28, 2023