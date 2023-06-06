Ron Sanchez steps down as Charlotte head coach, returns to Virginia as an assistant

After main the Charlotte 49ers basketball crew to their first 20+ win season in ten years, head trainer Ron Sanchez resigned on Tuesday and used to be nearly straight away introduced as a brand new member of Tony Bennett’s body of workers at Virginia. Sanchez has an extended historical past with Bennett, having been a staffer at Washington State and serving as an assistant underneath him when Bennett used to be made head trainer at Washington State. He used to be additionally an authentic member of Bennett’s training body of workers at Virginia, operating there from 2009 to 2018 sooner than accepting the task at Charlotte.

Charlotte athletic director Mike Hill praised Sanchez’s paintings, pronouncing he “took over a proud but struggling program and carefully rebuilt it into a 22-game winner. He has led with class, dignity and devotion to our young men. His decision to step down from Charlotte was a difficult one for him and everyone associated with our program. We wish him and his family every happiness.”

Sanchez, 43, spent 5 seasons as head trainer at Charlotte, gathering a 72-78 report. Charlotte had 4 consecutive shedding seasons prior to his hiring, however underneath his management, the crew had 3 profitable seasons, together with a 22-14 report and the CBI identify closing season.

In a commentary, Bennett expressed his pleasure about Sanchez’s go back to the University of Virginia, pronouncing, “Ron played an integral part in building this program and was a pillar in the community. He is an outstanding recruiter and coach, and really connects with student-athletes. Ron’s last five years as a head coach enhances what he will bring back to our basketball program.”

Sanchez added, “The University of Virginia is truly special to me and my family. It is the only institution I would vacate my head coaching position for. I’m thankful for the opportunity to return to Grounds with a new-found lens and perspective.”