Ronald Acuna Jr. can’t hide with latest $175,000 purchase

Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. has no plans of going incognito or hiding from followers each time he rolls up in Georgia. If you need any proof, then look no additional than his newest buy.

The MLB outfielder simply dropped $175,000 to buy a customized BMW X6 M, and it’s made to each stand out and let everybody know that Acuna is coming.

A video uploaded on YouTube by XAMPLE exhibits the small print of the automobile. Apart from its vibrant yellow paintjob, it additionally has Acuna’s emblem throughout it.

In line with TMZ, nevertheless, Ronald Acuna Jr. plans to ship the automobile to his residence nation of Venezuela within the close to future. With that stated, Braves followers will solely get to see him driving the automobile round Atlanta for simply a short while.

The concept for the design of the automobile got here from the enterprise associate of Acuna, Nick Drbal, who wished individuals to have the ability to rapidly determine the Braves participant.

“Ronald and I wished to model his emblem in a singular and private manner,” Drbal informed TMZ. “One of the best ways we envisioned this was for his personal metropolis to have the ability to determine who was inside, primarily based on what was exterior on the automobile.” It’s positively a automobile made for a famous person like Acuna, and clearly, he’s loving each little bit of it.