Ronaldo’s all-time record 807, Messi’s unwanted 6, Mbappe joins Lewandowski and Benzema on 40+

Cristiano Ronaldo scoring one more hattrick and breaking one more report headlined a weekend of cracking motion in Europe’s prime 5 leagues. Ronaldo’s targets noticed Manchester United beat Tottenham Hotspur, however they’re nonetheless out of the highest 4 because of Arsenal easing previous Leicester Metropolis. Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester Metropolis all received to take care of the points-gaps between 3-2-1 on the desk.

Wins for AC Milan (1) and Napoli (2) stored the hole on the prime of the Serie A desk to three, however Inter Milan slipped up behind them with a draw. Juventus, in fourth, are actually simply three factors behind Inter. A second consecutive Bundesliga draw for Bayern Munich means Borussia Dortmund are simply seven behind now. PSG proceed to take care of a 15 (!) level hole atop Ligue 1, whereas one more draw for Sevilla means Actual Madrid’s lead atop LaLiga is now at 7.

By The Numbers brings you one of the best stats from the weekend:

PREMIER LEAGUE

4

Mohamed Salah has now scored 20 Premier League targets in a single season Four instances. Solely 5 different gamers (Alan Shearer, Sergio Aguero, Thierry Henry, Ruud van Nistelrooy, and Harry Kane) have hit that mark on Four separate events within the PL period. No different Liverpool participant has completed it greater than twice.

158

In Liverpool’s PL historical past, solely Steven Gerrard (212 = 120G + 92A) has had extra purpose involvements for the membership than Salah (158 = 115G +43A)

Bryn Lennon/Getty Pictures

22

There’s not a lot to cheer for within the different half of Merseyside – Everton have 22 factors from 26 PL matches this season, their lowest ever tally at this stage of any league marketing campaign (assuming Three pts/win all-time).

100

To make it worse… Jonjoe Kenny obtained Everton’s 100th PL pink card on Sunday. Just one different membership has ever obtained extra – Arsenal (101).

400

Manchester United have now received precisely 400 PL dwelling video games, turning into the primary staff to succeed in that milestone within the competitors. 23 of these wins have been in opposition to Tottenham – which is greater than any facet has overwhelmed one other at dwelling within the PL.

2000

Liverpool (2000) joined Manchester United (2173) as the one two golf equipment within the PL with 2,000+ targets. Arsenal’s two targets on Sunday imply they’re only a purpose away from becoming a member of them on the milestone.

177

Harry Kane has now scored 177 PL targets. That brings him stage with Frank Lampard for fifth within the all-time charts.

LALIGA

1

Actual Sociedad have received extra video games 1-Zero than every other staff in Europe’s huge 5 leagues this season. (Seven, another than Sevilla and… just a little surprisingly, Manchester Metropolis)

600

Gerard Pique has turn out to be the fifth participant and 1st defender to make 600 appearances for Barcelona. It is fairly an illustrious listing – Lionel Messi (778), Xavi (767), Andres Iniesta (674), and Sergio Busquets (665).

Pedro Salado/High quality Sport Pictures/Getty Pictures

Is now at 73 Bundesliga video games.

BUNDESLIGA

Talking of Bayern Munich and scoring, Robert Lewandowski has now tied the report for away targets in a Bundesliga season (17, with Jupp Heynckes in 1973-74 and Timo Werner in 2019-20).

LIGUE 1

40

Kylian Mbappe (40 = 26G + 14A) joins Robert Lewandowski (47 = 43G + 4A) and Karim Benzema (42 = 30G +12A) as the one gamers in Europe’s Prime-5 leagues with 40+ purpose contributions this season.

AP Picture/Thibault Camus

MESSI RONALDO WATCH

Oh, what drama. Lionel Messi was booed by his dwelling followers at PSG at the same time as he performed in a 3-Zero win, whereas Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hattrick and was given a standing ovation at Outdated Trafford.

3

Cristiano Ronaldo’s three targets yesterday put Manchester United 1-0, 2-1 and eventually 3-2 forward in opposition to Tottenham; he was the primary participant ever to offer Manchester United the lead thrice in a single PL sport.

14

Ronaldo has scored 14 targets vs Tottenham. That is probably the most he is scored in opposition to any English and non-Spanish membership. 5 of these have come this season.

14

Ronaldo scored his second Premier League hattrick and first since January 2008 in opposition to Newcastle. His two feats have been separated by 14 years & 59 days, the longest hole between hat-tricks for a participant in Premier League historical past. It was, although, the 49th (!) of his membership profession.

37

Ronaldo (37 years, 35 days) is the second oldest participant to attain a hattrick within the PL period after Teddy Sheringham (37y, 146d)

807

Ronaldo’s first purpose on the evening, i.e the 805th purpose of his skilled profession helped him tie Josef Bican for many targets in aggressive matches within the historical past of soccer, in keeping with RSSSF. By the tip of the evening, he was on 807.

6

Messi is now scoreless in his final 6 dwelling league video games, the longest such streak of his profession. In actual fact, Messi’s solely dwelling league purpose this season got here manner again on November 20.

