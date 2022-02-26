Rondo will miss at least 2 weeks with sprained toe

CLEVELAND – Guard Rajon Rondo will miss at least two weeks with a sprained toe, the newest damage to hit the Cavaliers’ backcourt.

Rondo sprained his proper massive toe within the fourth quarter of Cleveland’s loss at Detroit on Thursday night time. He didn’t end the sport, and the group stated an MRI taken Friday revealed the sprain.

The 36-year-old Rondo, acquired earlier this season after Ricky Rubio tore a knee ligament, made his first begin since becoming a member of Cleveland. He was compelled to have a bigger function as a result of All-Star guard Darius Garland wants extra relaxation with a bone bruise in his again.

Additionally, newly acquired guard Caris LeVert is at the moment sidelined with a proper foot sprain suffered earlier this week when he stepped on a teammate’s foot throughout follow. He’s anticipated to miss two weeks.

The Cavs have been ravaged by accidents to their guards, starting with main scorer Collin Sexton struggling a season-ending knee damage.

Brandon Goodwin, signed to a two-way contract earlier this season, is the one true guard on Cleveland’s roster. He’ll doubtless transfer into coach J.B. Bickerstaff’s beginning lineup. An alternative choice for Bickerstaff is swingman Cedi Osman, who lately made a begin at guard.

Garland’s damage stored him out for a number of video games earlier than the All-Star break. The 22-year-old took half in All-Star festivities final week in Cleveland, and Bickerstaff stated the plan all alongside was for him to relaxation popping out of the break.

So far, the Cavs have been in a position to overcome the accidents and have been the NBA’s greatest shock after profitable simply 22 video games final season. Now their depth will be examined greater than ever till a few of their guards get wholesome.

Cleveland hosts Washington on Saturday night time.