RoofClaim.com Fires Up Florida Insurers with Roof Financing Plan

RoofClaim.com, a reputation that has brought on heartburn within the Florida insurance coverage {industry} in recent times, introduced that it’s now providing no-money-down roof financing within the wake of insurance coverage fee hikes, insurer insolvencies and underwriting restrictions.
One insurance coverage govt mentioned the financing plan is one other methodology roofers are utilizing to get across the Florida regulation that forbids contractors from providing to pay owners’ coverage deductibles.
“It’s very inventive strategy. That is the right method to get round any deductible,” mentioned Bob Ritchie, CEO of Tampa-based American Integrity Insurance coverage Group, who spoke Thursday at a webinar hosted by Demotech, a monetary ranking agency. “They’ll file a declare, escalate the worth and get a settlement above market.”
Firm representatives didn’t reply to the allegation, however mentioned that the financing plan may very well profit insurers.
“RoofClaim.com views the brand new inhouse financing choice as a manner to assist insurance coverage corporations retain their prospects, whereas permitting owners to take pleasure in a secure and safe residence – whatever the climate,” Steven Houston, lawyer for the agency, mentioned in an electronic mail. “In brief, we see this as a win-win for each occasion concerned.”
RoofClaim.com calls itself a nationwide service know-how firm, however it has turn out to be generally known as one of many largest roofing corporations within the nation and one that’s liable for a whole lot of assignment-of-benefits claims towards Florida property insurers.
The agency, headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia, has so enraged some Florida insurers that the {industry} labored with state lawmakers in 2019 to dam a multimillion-dollar deal to place the RoofClaim.com identify on sports activities venues at two Florida universities, in line with information studies. In 2020, the agency fired up critics once more when it grew to become the sponsor of a faculty soccer bowl recreation – the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl.
“It’s a disgrace” that the bowl recreation officers selected to take cash from “an out-of-state operation that’s the poster baby for why residence insurance coverage charges are going up,” William Stander, director of the Florida Property & Casualty Affiliation, informed the Solar Sentinel newspaper in 2020.
RoofClaim.com is owned by Jasper Contractors, a Georgia-based firm that operates in a number of states, the newspaper has reported. Florida Secretary of State company data present that RoofClaim’s CEO is Brian Wedding ceremony, who is also president of Jasper.
Since 2018, Jasper Contractors has filed some 657 fits towards a number of Florida property insurers, in line with data saved by the Florida Division of Monetary Companies. Many of the litigation is over assignment-of-benefits claims. One AOB lawsuit introduced by Jasper in late 2021 towards Residents Property Insurance coverage Corp., for instance, consists of the RoofClaim.com AOB contract, signed by the house owner, as an exhibit.
It stays to be seen how a lot success the agency can have with its new financing program. The rate of interest is about at 9.9%, in line with the RoofClaim.com website.
And as of final week, AOB litigation might not be as profitable for AOB contractors and their attorneys. Senate Invoice 2D, permitted on the particular session of the Florida Legislature, and which took impact upon the governor’s signature on Could 26, bars awarding lawyer charges for assignees in AOB instances. It additionally ended the price multiplier system used to calculate plaintiffs’ authorized charges, which may discourage some regulation corporations from accepting AOB claims.
The regulation additionally requires contractors to inform insureds, in giant typeface, that the house owner is liable for the deductible and it’s a felony for the contractor to pay or waive the quantity.
One other invoice handed on the session, SB 4D, modified the state constructing code. Till final week, the code had required that, if simply 25% of a roof floor was broken, your entire contiguous space of the roof should be changed. Now, insurers can extra simply go for less-expensive roof repairs as an alternative of substitute.
The laws additionally permits insurers to supply separate roof deductibles on HO insurance policies – as excessive as 50% of the roof-replacement value. That will encourage extra roof financing provides that might cowl the massive deductible, insurance coverage {industry} representatives argued.
“No matter any legislative adjustments, RoofClaim.com stays devoted to offering top-shelf customer support and excellent workmanship – backed by our industry-leading Million Greenback Assure,” mentioned Houston, the lawyer for the roofing agency.
The agency’s information launch didn’t point out deductibles or assignments of advantages, however famous that the finance plan is an efficient choice for owners who could also be going through larger insurance coverage premiums or those that have been pressured to discover a new insurer in Florida’s distressed insurance coverage market.
Many property insurers previously two years have refused to put in writing properties with roofs older than 10 years, inflicting some policyholders to spend hundreds for a brand new roof earlier than renewing insurance policies. SB 2D raised that age restrict to 15 years, barring insurers from dropping properties with roofs youthful than that.
“With inflation on the rise and provide shortages impacting almost each sector, RoofClaim.com strives to offer inexpensive options to owners who might not be capable to pay for a brand new roof out of pocket or who’ve skilled adjustments of their insurance coverage protection,” Houston mentioned.
He added that each one the paperwork will be signed and submitted via the agency’s web site, RoofClaimFinancing.com. “Householders can signal all of the paperwork on their very own or our customer support professionals will fortunately help them.”
One insurance coverage chief mentioned that the financing plan might, actually, point out that RoofClaim has seen the writing on the wall, writ giant by the latest laws, and “has lastly gone legit.”
Others disagreed. Insurance coverage {industry} lobbyist Lisa Miller, a former deputy Florida insurance coverage commissioner, mentioned on the webinar Thursday that the important thing to lowering fraudulent or exaggerated roof claims, or efforts by roofers to cowl the deductible, is strict enforcement of the regulation. She urged state regulators to contact RoofClaim.com and let the corporate know that its actions might be scrutinized.
