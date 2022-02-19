Front Page Sports

Rookie Tracker: Giddey, Mann Reach New Heights for OKC

February 18, 2022
Al Lindsey
No Comments


To the dismay of Thunder fans hoping for better draft positioning, guards Josh Giddey and Tre Mann reached new heights in the last week for Oklahoma City.

Just two thirds of the way through their debut seasons, both Giddey and Mann have yet to reach the rookie wall that stops most in their tracks. Each has seen continues, albeit gradual improvement that culminated in the few games before All-Star weekend.

Giddey heads into All-Star break with a three-game streak of recording triple doubles. His first, surprisingly the least flashy, was 11 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists versus the Bulls.





Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram