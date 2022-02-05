Front Page Sports

Rookie Tracker: Robinson-Earl Out, Mann Explodes Versus Mavs

February 4, 2022
Al Lindsey
No Comments


Oklahoma City’s newest crop of four had an eventful week: from a moderately serious injury to a near 3-point night.

It was announced by the team on Thursday that Jeremiah Robinson-Earl sustained a right foot third metatarsal fracture. He will be re-evaluated in approximately six weeks, per the Thunder. 

Not only had Robinson-Earl been having a solid season relative to his rookie peers, but he had earned the starting center position. 

Through 44 games this season (36 starts) the 21-year-old has averaged 7.1 points and 5.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. A high IQ players that does the little things right, he’s already one of the most impactful rookies in the NBA.





