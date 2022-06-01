Front Page Sports

Rookies Rising: 5 To Watch on Dallas Cowboys OTA Day

June 1, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
No Comments

FRISCO – The Dallas Cowboys will proceed to have their rookies and their veterans combine and mingle because the second group OTA session is on this week right here inside The Star, with Thursday  media entry.

Let’s watch the rookies – particularly a set of 5 that both is perhaps … or have to be … on the rise …

5: WALETZKO

My focus right here is at swing sort out, the place Dallas is completed with the thought of the one-year vet contract … and goes to get one of many youngsters – second-year prospect Josh Ball or late-round rookie Matt Waletzko – attempt to win the job. Final week, these two bought to share first-team snaps at left sort out with Tyron Smith out. … and Waletzko bought tsk-tsk’ed for a false begin.





Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram