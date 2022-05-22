Ross Chastain provides update on Texas heat after Trucks race

Ross Chastain confirmed he received medical treatment after Friday night’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race – feeling dehydrated, he got two bags of IV fluids after the checkered flag. And he said it was a lesson well-learned.
“Odd deal,” Chastain said. “I just didn’t hydrate enough.”
Chastain finished 12th in the Camping World Truck Series race driving the No. 41 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet and joked about a potential way to avoid the dehydration problem in the future.
“Probably eat more watermelon, probably just eat more watermelon in general,” said Chastain, whose family are multi-generational Florida watermelon farmers. “I know we joke about the watermelon, but had I eaten a little more of it, I probably wouldn’t have had the problems I had in the truck.”
Interestingly, although the temperatures were in the 90s on Friday, a cold front moved through on Saturday, markedly chilling the air. It is only supposed to be in the low 70s when the NASCAR All-Star race begins Sunday night.