Ross Chastain provides update on Texas heat after Trucks race

May 21, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
Ross Chastain confirmed he received medical treatment after Friday night’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race – feeling dehydrated, he got two bags of IV fluids after the checkered flag. And he said it was a lesson well-learned.

“Odd deal,” Chastain said. “I just didn’t hydrate enough.”

Chastain finished 12th in the Camping World Truck Series race driving the No. 41 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet and joked about a potential way to avoid the dehydration problem in the future.

“Probably eat more watermelon, probably just eat more watermelon in general,” said Chastain, whose family are multi-generational Florida watermelon farmers. “I know we joke about the watermelon, but had I eaten a little more of it, I probably wouldn’t have had the problems I had in the truck.”

Interestingly, although the temperatures were in the 90s on Friday, a cold front moved through on Saturday, markedly chilling the air. It is only supposed to be in the low 70s when the NASCAR All-Star race begins Sunday night.

