Sports

Rosters, schedule, skills competition, how to watch

February 1, 2022
Chronicle Reporter
No Comments


Jan 18, 2022

  • ESPN staff

The 2022 NHL All-Star Game will be held Saturday, broadcast on ABC and simulcast on ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET, with the Skills Competition taking place the day before on Friday, at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. Both events will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

This is your destination for all things related to the events, including team rosters, schedule and how to watch everything that is set to transpire at this year’s festivities; go here for a rundown of the biggest snubs and surprises.

Skills competition

When: Friday (Feb. 4), 7:30 ET (ESPN)
Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas and outside
What to know about the events: In addition to tradition competitions at T-Mobile Arena, the NHL announced that it will have its first-ever outdoor All-Star Game skills competition events — The NHL Fountain Face-Off will be staged at the Fountains of Bellagio and The Las Vegas NHL 21 in ’22 skills competition will shut down part of Las Vegas Boulevard.

The Fountain Face-Off will involve eight participants traveling by boat to a “rink” in the fountain and shooting pucks as quickly as possible into five targets. The NHL 21 event will be blackjack-themed with players shooting pucks at an oversized deck of playing cards.

At T-Mobile Arena there will be: Fastest Skater, Save Streak for goalies, Hardest Shot, Accuracy Shooting and the return of the Breakaway Challenge. The Breakaway Challenge is a “trick shot” competition in which participants get two shot attempts and a panel of judges rates them on a scale of 1-10.

Check out the eight competitors in the Fastest Skater competition and more information on all of the events.

All-Star Game

When: Saturday (Feb. 5), 3 ET (ABC and ESPN+)
Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
Rosters for each of the four teams (note — statistics are as of Jan. 18)

Jump ahead:
Atlantic | Metro
Central | Pacific

Atlantic Division

Head coach: Andrew Brunette (FLA)
Captain: Auston Matthews

Age: 36
GP: 34 | G: 11 | A: 19

Age: 21
GP: 38 | G: 6 | A: 17

Age: 25
GP: 35 | G: 18 | A: 18

Age: 28
GP: 38 | G: 15 | A: 38

Age: 22
GP: 37 | G: 7 | A: 12

Age: 23
GP: 26 | G: 10 | A: 20

Age: 22

GP: 33 | G: 12 | A: 16 (through Jan. 25)

Age: 27
Rec: 22-6-3 | GAA: 2.14 | SV%: .924

Age: 31
GP: 40 | G: 7 | A: 33

Age: 31
GP: 39 | G: 18 | A: 28

Age: 24
GP: 33 | G: 25 | A: 15

Age: 30
Rec: 19-5-3 | GAA: 2.13 | SV%: .931

* Tkachuk replaced Batherson due to injury

Metropolitan Division

Head coach: Rod Brind’Amour (CAR)
Captain: Alex Ovechkin

.

Age: 32
Rec: 19-6-0 | GAA: 2.03 | SV%: .928

Age: 24
GP: 32 | G: 16 | A: 22

Age: 24
GP: 34 | G: 6 | A: 15

Age: 20
GP: 20 | G: 9 | A: 11

Age: 27
GP: 27 | G: 1 | A: 6

Age: 23
GP: 39 | G: 5 | A: 34

Age: 29
GP: 42 | G: 13 | A: 30 (through Jan. 30)

Age: 30
GP: 39 | G: 24 | A: 11

Age: 28
GP: 39 | G: 14 | A: 21

Age: 34
GP: 35 | G: 11 | A: 18

Age: 26
Rec: 19-7-4 | GAA: 2.08 | SV%: .928

Age: 36
GP: 39 | G: 26 | A: 28

* Kuznetzov replaced Fox due to injury

Central Division

Head coach: Jared Bednar (COL)
Captain: Nathan MacKinnon (Joe Paveleski will replace MacKinnon as captain)

Age: 23
GP: 37 | G: 14 | A: 15

Age: 24
GP: 39 | G: 23 | A: 9

Age: 31
GP: 33 | G: 14 | A: 35

Age: 26
GP: 26 | G: 9 | A: 31

Age: 31
GP: 43 | G: 10 | A: 33 (stats through Jan. 30)

Age: 23
GP: 32 | G: 16 | A: 21

Age: 37
GP: 35 | G: 15 | A: 21

Age: 24
GP: 34 | G: 16 | A: 28

Age: 34
Rec: 15-8-1 | GAA: 3.00 | SV%: .909

Age: 26
Rec: 20-11-2 | GAA: 2.43 | SV%: .923

Age: 23
GP: 35 | G: 14 | A: 25

Age: 25
GP: 34 | G: 20 | A: 17

* Josi replaced MacKinnon due to injury

Pacific Division

Head coach: Peter DeBoer (VGK)
Captain: Connor McDavid

Age: 28
Rec: 12-9-6 | GAA: 2.64 | SV%: .917

Age: 24
GP: 38 | G: 22 | A: 14

Age: 28
GP: 34 | G: 15 | A: 24

Age: 24
GP: 34 | G: 19 | A: 34

Age: 26
GP: 35 | G: 26 | A: 28

Age: 25
GP: 38 | G: 17 | A: 7

Age: 25
GP: 35 | G: 20 | A: 25

Age: 31
GP: 36 | G: 12 | A: 12

Age: 26
Rec: 16-14-1 | GAA: 2.67 | SV%: .915

Age: 32
GP: 38 | G: 6 | A: 20

Age: 29
GP: 23 | G: 7 | A: 19



Source link

Read more about NBA MLB, NFL

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram