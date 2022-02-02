Rosters, schedule, skills competition, how to watch

The 2022 NHL All-Star Game will be held Saturday, broadcast on ABC and simulcast on ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET, with the Skills Competition taking place the day before on Friday, at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. Both events will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Skills competition
When: Friday (Feb. 4), 7:30 ET (ESPN)
Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas and outside
What to know about the events: In addition to tradition competitions at T-Mobile Arena, the NHL announced that it will have its first-ever outdoor All-Star Game skills competition events — The NHL Fountain Face-Off will be staged at the Fountains of Bellagio and The Las Vegas NHL 21 in ’22 skills competition will shut down part of Las Vegas Boulevard.
The Fountain Face-Off will involve eight participants traveling by boat to a “rink” in the fountain and shooting pucks as quickly as possible into five targets. The NHL 21 event will be blackjack-themed with players shooting pucks at an oversized deck of playing cards.
At T-Mobile Arena there will be: Fastest Skater, Save Streak for goalies, Hardest Shot, Accuracy Shooting and the return of the Breakaway Challenge. The Breakaway Challenge is a “trick shot” competition in which participants get two shot attempts and a panel of judges rates them on a scale of 1-10.
All-Star Game
When: Saturday (Feb. 5), 3 ET (ABC and ESPN+)
Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
Rosters for each of the four teams (note — statistics are as of Jan. 18)
Atlantic Division
Head coach: Andrew Brunette (FLA)
Captain: Auston Matthews
Age: 36
GP: 34 | G: 11 | A: 19
Age: 21
GP: 38 | G: 6 | A: 17
Age: 25
GP: 35 | G: 18 | A: 18
Age: 28
GP: 38 | G: 15 | A: 38
Age: 22
GP: 37 | G: 7 | A: 12
Age: 23
GP: 26 | G: 10 | A: 20
Age: 22
GP: 33 | G: 12 | A: 16 (through Jan. 25)
Age: 27
Rec: 22-6-3 | GAA: 2.14 | SV%: .924
Age: 31
GP: 40 | G: 7 | A: 33
Age: 31
GP: 39 | G: 18 | A: 28
Age: 24
GP: 33 | G: 25 | A: 15
Age: 30
Rec: 19-5-3 | GAA: 2.13 | SV%: .931
* Tkachuk replaced Batherson due to injury
Metropolitan Division
Head coach: Rod Brind’Amour (CAR)
Captain: Alex Ovechkin
Age: 32
Rec: 19-6-0 | GAA: 2.03 | SV%: .928
Age: 24
GP: 32 | G: 16 | A: 22
Age: 24
GP: 34 | G: 6 | A: 15
Age: 20
GP: 20 | G: 9 | A: 11
Age: 27
GP: 27 | G: 1 | A: 6
Age: 23
GP: 39 | G: 5 | A: 34
Age: 29
GP: 42 | G: 13 | A: 30 (through Jan. 30)
Age: 30
GP: 39 | G: 24 | A: 11
Age: 28
GP: 39 | G: 14 | A: 21
Age: 34
GP: 35 | G: 11 | A: 18
Age: 26
Rec: 19-7-4 | GAA: 2.08 | SV%: .928
Age: 36
GP: 39 | G: 26 | A: 28
* Kuznetzov replaced Fox due to injury
Central Division
Head coach: Jared Bednar (COL)
Captain: Nathan MacKinnon (Joe Paveleski will replace MacKinnon as captain)
Age: 23
GP: 37 | G: 14 | A: 15
Age: 24
GP: 39 | G: 23 | A: 9
Age: 31
GP: 33 | G: 14 | A: 35
Age: 26
GP: 26 | G: 9 | A: 31
Age: 31
GP: 43 | G: 10 | A: 33 (stats through Jan. 30)
Age: 23
GP: 32 | G: 16 | A: 21
Age: 37
GP: 35 | G: 15 | A: 21
Age: 24
GP: 34 | G: 16 | A: 28
Age: 34
Rec: 15-8-1 | GAA: 3.00 | SV%: .909
Age: 26
Rec: 20-11-2 | GAA: 2.43 | SV%: .923
Age: 23
GP: 35 | G: 14 | A: 25
Age: 25
GP: 34 | G: 20 | A: 17
* Josi replaced MacKinnon due to injury
Pacific Division
Head coach: Peter DeBoer (VGK)
Captain: Connor McDavid
Age: 28
Rec: 12-9-6 | GAA: 2.64 | SV%: .917
Age: 24
GP: 38 | G: 22 | A: 14
Age: 28
GP: 34 | G: 15 | A: 24
Age: 24
GP: 34 | G: 19 | A: 34
Age: 26
GP: 35 | G: 26 | A: 28
Age: 25
GP: 38 | G: 17 | A: 7
Age: 25
GP: 35 | G: 20 | A: 25
Age: 31
GP: 36 | G: 12 | A: 12
Age: 26
Rec: 16-14-1 | GAA: 2.67 | SV%: .915
Age: 32
GP: 38 | G: 6 | A: 20
Age: 29
GP: 23 | G: 7 | A: 19
