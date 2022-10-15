Florida

roundup of games played Oct. 14

October 15, 2022
Chronicle Reporter


Here’s a roundup of Southwest Florida soccer games played on Friday, Oct. 14.

More:North Fort Myers soccer awaiting probability to return to area after Hurricane Ian disruption

More:‘It appeared like our season was over.’ Lee County soccer groups welcome a second probability

Naples 59, Lely 0

Like many games between the 2 groups in latest reminiscence, this one bought out of hand rapidly.

The Golden Eagles wasted no time in opposition to the visiting Trojans, capturing the Coconut Bowl and the Class 3S-District 16 championship with a convincing 59-0 win.

It took slightly below two minutes as Arkansas commit Isaiah Augustave broke a 48-yard run to present Naples an early 7-0 lead.

In brief order after a nasty snap, Jack Melton scored on the primary play after the turnover, hitting paydirt from 8 yards out with 7:10 to go within the first quarter.

Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave
Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram