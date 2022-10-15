roundup of games played Oct. 14

Here’s a roundup of Southwest Florida soccer games played on Friday, Oct. 14.

Naples 59, Lely 0

Like many games between the 2 groups in latest reminiscence, this one bought out of hand rapidly.

The Golden Eagles wasted no time in opposition to the visiting Trojans, capturing the Coconut Bowl and the Class 3S-District 16 championship with a convincing 59-0 win.

It took slightly below two minutes as Arkansas commit Isaiah Augustave broke a 48-yard run to present Naples an early 7-0 lead.

In brief order after a nasty snap, Jack Melton scored on the primary play after the turnover, hitting paydirt from 8 yards out with 7:10 to go within the first quarter.

Augustave wasn’t performed although, as he scored on landing runs of 53 and 93 yards to finish his evening barely early. Teammate Kendrick Raphael ran for below 100 yards for the primary time in 12 games relationship again to final season, dashing for 90 yards and a pair of scores.

Keylijah Williams additionally scored for the Golden Eagles (6-1), catching Niko Boyce’s cross from 34 yards out.

Naples takeaways

1. Augustave can’t be stopped. The Arkansas commit took all however one of his 4 touches to the endzone, as he completed with 201 yards and three scores. That’s his highest dashing whole in a single sport of his highschool profession.

2. Kensley Faustin’s evening within the secondary is one he’ll keep in mind, because the junior had an interception, in addition to a fumble on a punt that was recovered ultimately zone for a rating. Faustin leads the workforce with three picks.

3. Next week. If you thought Naples’ hardest sport all season was going to be Venice, assume once more. Nationally-ranked American Heritage involves city subsequent Friday, boasting a mess of Power Five prospects, headlined by the duo headed to Ohio State in large receiver Brandon Inniss and working again Mark Fletcher.

Lely takeaways

1. Streak snapped. The Trojans entered tonight profitable back-to-back-to-back games by a mixed 84-3 rating, with a forfeit over Bonita Springs included. That was tied for the longest win streak within the J.J. Everage period, and the longest because the 2014 season.

2. Guerschom Guerrier met his match Friday evening, because the working again logged the third-lowest dashing whole of his profession with 37 yards. He was held to twenty-eight yards in opposition to Gulf Coast in a rain-shortened sport earlier this yr.

3. Salvaging the season. The Lely soccer program might need bother scoring a win within the last few weeks, as contests in opposition to Barron Collier, Golden Gate, and Immokalee loom. Just the Titans are the lone workforce below .500, at 3-4.

— Alex Martin

Barron Collier 31, Golden Gate 6

One week after Barron Collier quarterback Tommy Mooncotch took to the air for the Cougars, it was each his passing and handing off that led his workforce to victory.

Mooncotch handed for 139 yards and Bryan Daniels rushed for 203 because the Cougars beat Golden Gate in a 3S-District 16 victory.

Mooncotch threw for 296 yards in a loss to Naples on Oct. 7 however was in a position to win Friday evening with extra of a dashing sport and a very good protection.

Daniels had three dashing touchdowns – together with one from 73 yards – to assist Barron Collier to a win.

Mooncotch’s favourite goal was Brody Graham, who had 75 yards receiving in addition to a landing.

Trayvon Jean led Golden Gate (3-4, 0-2) with 140 yards dashing. He additionally had the Titans’ solely rating on the night.

With the win, Barron Collier (5-1, 2-1) will possible get second within the 3S-16 standings for the season.

BC took benefit of a Naples mistake for its first rating. After an interception of Titans quarterback Brian Bachmann, Mooncotch threw a cross to Graham on a slant, and he zipped 53 yards for a landing.

So it was a 7-0 Barron lead after one.

Jean sped 31 yards for a landing early within the second, however the Titans couldn’t knot it up at 7-7 after Golden Gate missed the PAT.

Daniels ran for 2 touchdowns later within the interval to present the Cougars a 21-6 lead at halftime.

Trailing 24-6, the Titans bought a glimmer of hope when Bradley Martino intercepted Mooncotch and returned it to the BC 8-yard line. But the drive died on the 2-yard line when a quarterback draw play failed on 4th down.

Daniels added a protracted TD run within the final quarter.

Barron Collier takeaways

1. Despite the Cougars’ spectacular working and passing, the offensive line set the tone for issues Friday evening. “This was a very physical game for both teams,” mentioned Barron Collier coach Mark Jackson. “The offensive line took over the game for us. They helped us run the football really well. We were balanced. And when we are balanced, we are tough to stop.”

2. BC’s protection pressured Bachmann. “Our defense swarmed to the quarterback,” Jackson mentioned. “I was pleased by how tough we were, especially on defense. We swarmed to the quarterback well and made some turnovers.”

3. The Cougars nonetheless managed to deal with Jean properly, although he bought his yards. “They (Golden Gate) have a very athletic running back (Jean), and we managed to bottle him up,” Jackson mentioned.

Golden Gate takeaways

1. An early turnover was very important to the end result. Linebacker Bolton Jackson intercepted a cross properly into Cougar territory, ending a Titan drive that had began on the Golden Gate 19-yard line. Five performs later, Mooncotch handed to Graham for the Cougars’ first rating.

2. If followers wished to get a pulse on the sport, the scoreboard wasn’t the place to look. “The score didn’t indicate what kind of game it was,” Golden Gate coach Nick Bigica mentioned. “We have been in a position to transfer the soccer round. But we simply couldn’t end drives and made some foolish errors. You have to present the Barron Collier defensive coordinator credit score, ‘cause their defense did a good job.”

3. Golden Gate was victimized by three interceptions – one each by Jackson, Ian Roy and Monchy Mardi.

Lehigh 19, Charlotte 14

Dorian Mallary scored twice and James Little had two interceptions, the last with less than two minutes remaining as the Lehigh Senior High School football team held on for a 19-14 victory Friday.

For both teams, it was their first game back since Hurricane Ian smashed into Southwest Florida, and while it wasn’t a cleanly played game by either team, it did produce some drama.

Trailing 13-0 at the half and having done nothing offensively in the first half, the Tarpons got back in it on a 63-yard touchdown run by Shy Goudette to make it 13-7 midway through the third quarter.

The Lightning responded as Richard Young, who rushed for 123 yards, scored on a 10-yard run in the final seconds of the third quarter to up Lehigh’s lead to 19-7.

Charlotte countered with a 14-play 74-yard drive that took five minutes off the clock. Quarterback Michael Valentino plunged in from two yards to get Charlotte within 19-14 with 7:54 remaining.

The Tarpons had one last chance in the closing minutes, but Little made the pick to seal the win for Lehigh (2-3) and to keep Charlotte winless (0-5).

“I didn’t want to give Charlotte another chance. This was a winner-go-home game and I wanted to give my team a chance,” Little said. “I did everything I could. After all we went through, this means a lot to us.”

Lehigh built its early lead on two touchdown runs from Mallary, one set up by the first Little interception in the second quarter.

Lehigh Takeaways

1. The game provided an escape from all the misery we’ve had the last few weeks and the kids played an exciting game with Lehigh holding on. But having all that time off has exposed some things the Lightning need to work on.

2. The Lightning need to get in better shape. It’s understandable considering everything that has happened, but just doing wind sprints doesn’t get you into game shape.

“We need to get in better condition. We did the best we could under the circumstances, but we need to get better at that,” Lehigh coach James Chaney said.

3. The Lightning still has not found an identity on offense despite all the athletes they have. Are they a running team? A passing team? Does Richard Young have to carry the team on his back?

“Our defense made mistakes but didn’t blink. But we have work to do on the offense.”

Fort Myers 35, South Fort Myers 0

The Green Wave and the Wolfpack were thrown into a district battle two weeks after Hurricane Ian turned Southwest Florida upside down.

It was Fort Myers on the road, behind a powerful rushing attack, that came out on top, but, for many, it was refreshing just to be back out there on a Friday night.

“Just happy to get one under their belt and now we can hopefully get back to school and start getting some normalcy,” Fort Myers head coach Sam Sirianni said. “It’s a protracted haul again.”

The Green Wave protection bought issues going when Charles Michael compelled the ball out on South’s first offensive play and James Zuk recovered to present the offense good area place. A couple of performs later, Madrid Tucker ran in an 11-yard landing.

Fort Myers working again Ricardo Noel scored the primary of his three touchdowns on the evening earlier than halftime, punching in a goal-line rating. His third-quarter touchdowns got here from 26 and a couple of yards out.

Pat Clemons concluded the scoring with a 3-yard run, Fort Myers’ fifth dashing landing of the sport.

South Fort Myers confirmed loads of promise, significantly within the passing sport, however too typically their constructive drives have been stymied by miscues.

“We’ve got to get back to work, got to keep trying to get better,” South head coach Willis May mentioned. “That’s been the focus all year.”

Fort Myers takeaways

1. Noel played his greatest sport of the season. The Fort Myers working again carried the ball 17 occasions for 136 yards and three touchdowns.

Noel bought higher as the sport went on, displaying spectacular physicality after the prolonged layoff.

2. The protection played its half. The entrance seven had a terrific evening, constantly making life troublesome within the Wolfpack backfield. The secondary stepped up too with La’ern Bonelli and Garyan Burner selecting off South Fort Myers quarterback Chase Enguita.

“Our defense, I can’t say enough about them,” Sirianni mentioned.

3. Sirianni believed the workforce left too many performs on the sphere. However, he felt they stepped up after halftime to assist the workforce decide up their third consecutive win.

“I’m proud of the kids,” he mentioned. “I think, as we got going, both teams got better and got after it, but it was a district game. It was a big game, and we needed this one.”

South Fort Myers takeaways

1. The Wolfpack averaged 212 dashing yards a sport coming into this contest. Fort Myers restricted them to round 30 yards on Friday.

2. However, the passing sport got here up massive – particularly the connection between Enguita and sophomore Damari Loggins, who caught seven passes for 95 yards.

“Damarri’s going to be awesome,” May mentioned. “He’s going to be a great player. He’s getting better and better every game. He was going at it as hard as he could. He was trying to help his team win, and that’s Damarri – he tries to do whatever he can do to try to make a difference, and I love that about him.”

3. The storm took its toll on the Wolfpack. May felt the workforce took a “big step” of their loss to LaSalle two weeks in the past, however the interruption damage their momentum. More importantly, a number of members of the workforce have been coping with life circumstances all through the week in consequence of the storm.

“I was hoping we’d be able to build off that and come back, and then we get a hurricane, sets us out for a couple weeks,” May mentioned. “Then we come back and we got seven guys not able to be at practice all week.”

Immokalee 29, Palmetto Ridge 0

Immokalee accomplished a shutout in opposition to District 4S-16 opponent Palmetto Ridge. Its protection was key within the victory, selecting up well timed stops and constant three-and-outs in addition to a security on a Palmetto Ridge pretend punt try. Schneider Saint-Germain highlighted the defensive effort with two interceptions within the endzone, whereas the Indian entrance picked up two sacks and a number of quarterback hurries.

Trannon Villareal led the Immokalee offense, scoring all 4 touchdowns. He threw for 6-of-9 passing with 165 yards and three touchdowns, whereas dashing for 61 yards with one landing.

Isaiah Allen reeled in two landing passes from Villareal, whereas Ted Blanchard caught one. Justin Compere tallied 76 dashing yards on ten carries and a number of chain-movers within the profitable effort.

The Bears bought to the pink zone early within the matchup, however miscues stored them out of the endzone. In the primary half, Palmetto Ridge’s pink zone appearances resulted in a turnover on downs, a fumble, and an interception within the endzone.

Bears’ quarterback Demetri Zertopolis went 9-for-17 passing with 83 yards and two interceptions, whereas Khari Bendolph tallied 86 dashing yards on 17 touches.

Penalties have been an added problem for the Bears within the loss. Throughout the evening, Palmetto Ridge had environment friendly drives and pink zone appearances killed by chop blocks and delay-of-games.

Their protection confirmed flashes of success, highlighted by Marvens Simpreux’s back-to-back sacks, and an interception from Edwoun Octa on an earlier drive.

Immokalee takeaways

1. The offense continues to maintain defenses sincere with their balanced assault. “I’m proud of our ability to execute early in games,” mentioned head coach James Delgado. “We struggled to do that early in the season, and thankfully, we made some big plays early.”

2. Immokalee’s protection began the sport with a sequence riddled with miscues, however cleaned up rapidly because of gamers holding one another accountable. What may look like arguing from a fast look is definitely the Indian protection pushing itself to be higher, and it labored. “I’ll say this, the passion, the desire to win and be great, our kids have,” Delgado mentioned. “Sometimes it’s misguided on how it’s communicated, but when we can channel the right way and make those corrections, man we can be special.”

3. Immokalee got here out of the opening kickoff with depth and managed to construct on it all through the sport. “I’m so proud of our ability to hold to a goose egg,” Delgado mentioned. “There were several times when we were backed up against the wall, and our defense just held true and just made plays.”

Palmetto Ridge takeaways

1. The Bears proceed to wrestle within the pink zone. “We’ve been plagued by silly things all year long,” mentioned head coach Paul Giovine. “What we’re doing right, we need to rep that and make sure the small things do not hamper us and cause little penalties when you’ve got momentum in the end zone.”

2. The Bears made some out-of-the-ordinary play calls within the loss that value them in some spots. “You know, some of its playcalling and that’s my bad,” Giovine mentioned. “You know maybe, don’t make the best call under a certain set of circumstances. I think all these things are fixable.”

3. The Bears may’ve laid down after a tough first half, however continued to play full-force for each drive. “Frustrating, but what was good was that we felt like we had an opportunity to win all game,” Giovine mentioned. “Our run game finally showed up, and we ran the ball like I believe we can run the ball with the personnel we have. We did a great job, and then we lost two linemen. But you know what, you’ve got to find a way to win even though those things are happening, that’s what makes a good coach versus a bad coach, so right now I’m a bad coach.”

Gulf Coast 45, West Broward 13

A tireless Gulf Coast protection withstood a withering West Broward passing assault to earn the victory on Senior Night.

After a 33-yard landing cross was referred to as again for holding, quarterback Konnor Barrett scrambled to his proper on a 3rd and lengthy discovering Davion Grant for a 43-yard landing strike.

West Broward couldn’t get its working sport going and relied on the arm of quarterback Jonathan Morillo (24-51-0, 299 yards) however the aerial sport was largely ineffective as a result of Gulf Coast cross rush.

“We’re really blessed that we have two athletic defensive ends and they play hard,” mentioned Shark head coach Todd Nichols.

Gulf Coast would rating its second landing by way of the air when Barrett flipped a swing cross to AJ Lubin for a 31-yard landing placing the Sharks out entrance 17-0.

West Broward wouldn’t go away however a excessive snap led to a back-breaking rating when Christopher Jimenez scooped the ball up and ran 63 yards with 29 seconds left within the third quarter. It was Jimenez’s second fumble restoration of the sport.

Then the Sharks turned to their run sport led by seniors Will Pasternak and Elias Muscarella.

A weary Bobcat protection gave up the ultimate rating to Muscarella (11 carries, 93 yards) who rambled 31 yards for the sport’s last landing.

“The first half was wild and we’re a little rusty with Konnor coming back but we made plays when we had to,” mentioned Nichols.

Barrett served out a suspension final week and can face a brief week to arrange for a Thursday evening street sport in Moore Haven.

Gulf Coast takeaways

1. Defensive ends William Brockmeier and Landen Riner are a handful. Brockmeier sacked Morillo 3 times and Riner took down Morillo for a sack as properly. Brockmeier additionally made an enormous particular groups play recovering a nasty punt snap within the third quarter to place the Sharks in good area place. The Sharks recovered 4 fumbles in all.

2. Quarterback Konnor Barrett confirmed a bit of rust, particularly dealing with snaps from the unfold formation. But the senior quarterback made a highlight-worthy landing run of 50 yards late within the second quarter. In the tip Barrett (13-15-0, 176 yards) gave manner Jackson Varoski who ran the offense because the Sharks labored to expire the clock.

3. The Sharks’ heavy package deal put a world of damage on the Bobcat protection. It featured wideout Joseph Miller within the quarterback place. Working a brief area Gulf Coast used Miller and Pasternak to energy the ball towards the aim line. When it was over Miller scored on a 5-yard run and the Sharks’ floor sport ended the night with 229 yards.

Canterbury 49, Boca Raton Christian 0

The Cougars improved to 5-0 behind Leroy Roker’s explosive play and the stingy Canterbury protection.

On the opening Kickoff, Boca Raton Christian misplaced a fumble. The Cougars capitalized rapidly with a 25-yard dashing rating by Roker. This was simply the beginning of a dominant quarter of play for the Cougars. They would go on to attain two extra unanswered touchdowns within the first.

Roker bought again to work within the second quarter with a 65-yard dashing landing. He adopted this rating up with one other enormous dashing landing taking the ball in from 50 yards out to attain 3 times within the first half.

Kevin Gonzalez recorded a pick-six, and Alex Camarca threw a 15-yard landing cross to Jerry Ashley to present the Cougars a commanding 36-point lead on the half.

The second half was not a lot totally different. The Cougars stored the ball on the bottom, opting to not throw. AZ Leavette joined the massive play membership, taking the ball across the edge of the Boca Raton protection and scoring a 25-yard dashing landing within the third quarter.

Boca Raton Christian discovered themselves backed up close to their finish zone because the clock was winding down. They took another shot down the sphere that Roker was in a position to decide off and take to the tip zone to take his scoring whole to 4 touchdowns on the evening.

The Canterbury offense completed the evening with 236 yards on the bottom. Roker led the dashing assault with 176 yards on 9 carries with three touchdowns.

Canterbury’s protection held Boca Raton Christian to solely 71 yards on offense. With 30 yards coming off one massive run by runningback Maxwell Charles. The Cougars protection additionally produced two scores coming off of pick-sixes.

Canterbury takeaways

1. Canterbury returned to the sphere for the primary time since Hurricane Ian and had its full roster. “It is great for our kids to be back on the field,” mentioned coach Stacy Sizemore.

2. Penalties proved to be an enormous challenge for the Cougars. They recorded 9. Four of these penalties have been cross interference calls. “We have some cleaning up to do,” mentioned Sizemore. “We are trying to get back into a rhythm.”

3. Passing the ball is one thing the Cougars haven’t needed to do all yr. “We are going to have to throw the ball, so we will keep improving in that area,” mentioned Sizemore. The Cougars solely threw the ball twice. When they did, Camarca threw an ideal ball for a landing.

Bishop Verot 67, Gateway 0

The Vikings did not appear like a workforce that hadn’t played in three weeks.

In Verot’s first sport again from Hurricane Ian, the Vikings scored on each one of their offensive drives, rolling to a 67-0 victory over the visiting Gateway Eagles at Viking Stadium. The Vikings moved to 1-0 in District 2S-16, organising a possible showdown with Estero in two weeks.

”It was simply good to be again on the market,” Verot head coach Richie Rode said. “Our children have been by way of a lot the final two weeks, and I’m actually proud of the best way they got here out and competed tonight.”

Verot quarterback Carter Smith carved up the Gateway defense to the tune of 319 passing yards and five touchdowns, all of which came in the first half. Smith’s five touchdowns went to four different receivers, and four of the five scores went for longer than 30 yards.

The Vikings raced out to a 25-0 lead in the first quarter, as Smith tossed two touchdowns to Tookie Watts and another to Trevontay Watts. Verot scored four more times in the second quarter, thanks to touchdown catches from Timmy Lawson and Matthew Turner, a run from Smith, and a special teams touchdown on an errant punt snap by Ralph Hendry.

Defensively, the Viking defense held Gateway to just 100 total yards and kept the Eagles to negative rushing yards.

Bishop Verot takeaways

1. Special Smith: Smith continued to make his case for Player of the Year honors, scoring six touchdowns in seven offensive possessions. The quarterback completed eleven of his 15 passes for 319 yards and five touchdowns and added 41 yards and a touchdown on three carries.

2. Spread it around: Smith was not picky in his 11 completions, as seven different Vikings logged a reception and four scored touchdowns through the air. Tookie Watts was the only Viking with more than two receptions, while Trevontay Watts led Verot in yardage with 103 on just two catches.

3. Feed the future: The Vikings showcased a bright future in the second half, scoring on both of their offensive possessions with mostly freshmen and sophomores on the field. Backup quarterback Mason Zehnder scored from a yard out on the first drive, and freshman Macrae Thompson plunged in from eleven yards out late in the fourth quarter.

Gateway takeaway

1. Glimmer of hope: Gateway showed signs of life offensively with a quick strike passing attack. Quarterback Jamarion McElroy completed 20 of his 32 passes for 104 yards, usually throwing after a one- or two-step drop. Against a team that is closer to the Eagles in talent, the air raid-style offense could prove to be fruitful.

Estero 42, Key West 37

Two Jason Duclona touchdown catches and a pair of scoop-and-score plays from the defense paced the Wildcats in raising their season mark to 6-0.

Nemanja Radenmovic returned a fumble for a touchdown right before halftime, and Mason Palkovic followed suit in the third quarter. The Conchs, down 42-20, rallied on their home field to make a game of it.

“We discovered a approach to win,” coach Darren Nelson said. “That’s our MO. We win 3-0 (Sept. 23) and 7-0 the week earlier than that, then we put up 42 tonight.”

Cypress Lake 10, East Lee County 0

The rust of being off since Sept. 23 because of Hurricane Ian showed as neither team was able to find any spark on the offensive side of the ball in this District 3S-15 game.

The only first-half points came off a 32-yard field goal by Cypress Lake kicker Zeke Dube-Garrett. The Panthers were able to extend their lead after the Jaguars muffed a punt return at their own 5-yard line. A few plays later, Cypress Lake’s E.J. Codie punched it into the endzone. Cypress Lake was able to withstand a late push from the East Lee offense as time ran out securing their first district win of the season.

The Panthers turned the ball over 3 times (2 fumbles, interception). Cypress Lake must protect the ball and keep possessions going. The Jaguars turned the ball over only once, but it proved to be crucial.

Pahokee 21, First Baptist 12

A close battle much of the night wasn’t decided until Pahokee intercepted a pass with 26 seconds to play. That came after a heroic Lions (3-2) defensive stand, holding Pahokee four times from the FBA 1.

“I feel we may have gotten two or three extra scores early, and will have actually modified issues,” FBA coach Billy Sparacio said. “But we could not make that occur. The children fought exhausting, and I’m actually proud of that, however we simply did not make the performs we would have liked to.”

First Baptist scored first but gave up two Pahokee scores in the final 6:37 before halftime, including the go-ahead score on the half’s final play. Sam Sparacio scored for FBA on a 12-yard run at the end of the first quarter, set up by Richemard Mellien’s interception. A lightning delay then stopped play for 90 minutes. Mellien scored the Lions’ other touchdown on a 2-yard run.

ECS 33, St. John Neumann 0

The Sentinels didn’t miss a beat in the resumption after Hurricane Ian, putting together another dominant performance for their third shutout to improve to 5-0.

ECS head coach Mack Mitchell said his squad shined in all three phases despite the layoff.

“As a coach, I was worried about not playing for almost a month,” he said.

Mitchell credited his defense for playing “lights out” to stop the Celtics’ rushing attack. He named Zack Ackerson, Derek Washington and Ethan Matheson as key players in that effort.

Tanner Helton threw three touchdown passes – one to Timmy Miller and two to Jack Shuker. Running back L.J. Blackwell added two rushing touchdowns.

“I’m proud of our boys and their efforts,” Mack said. “They played hard.”

ECS takeaways

1. The Sentinels are not only dangerous in the air but also on the ground. Senior Timmy Miller carried the ball 8 times for 84 yards and Blackwell carried the ball 10 times for 78 yards and two touchdowns. Overall, the Sentinels racked up over 200 yards of offense on the ground.

2. Tanner Helton is ‘different.’ We hear this term a lot, but it is reserved for athletes who have a tremendous upside to their talent. While he does not fit the model of today’s mobile quarterback, he is a throwback to the classic pocket quarterback who is tall enough to see over the line and make key reads.

Helton finished the night 15 of 21 for 225 yards and three touchdowns.

“His upside is thru the roof,” Mitchell said. “He’s good, he already has a D1 supply, and I can see him being one of prime quarterbacks within the space going into his senior yr.”

3. Still ready to see the actual ECS. Hurricane Ian disrupted the high-profile contest final week between ECS and First Baptist Academy. Although ECS is undefeated, it will likely be attention-grabbing to see how they carry out in opposition to greater profile groups down the stretch.

St. John Neumann takeaways

1. The Celtics didn’t do themselves any favors with turnovers. In the second half of the competition, SJN’s protection made two key stops resulting in a punt and a turnover on downs. However, each offensive possessions for SJN resulted in a fumble and a loss of possession.

2. The Celtics have been merely overwhelmed by a extra expert Sentinels squad. Head coach Damon Jones spoke praises of ECS and coach Mitchell, stating “That’s a good team…our team is young and we don’t have the playmakers of years past.” There is not any such factor as a ‘good loss,’ nevertheless, SJN mustn’t cling their head on shedding to 1 of the 2 prime groups of their aggressive convention.

3. The Celtics confirmed their inexperience and youth. Despite 4 misplaced fumbles, two blown coverages that resulted in ECS touchdowns, one of the brilliant spots for Jones is his workforce’s no stop angle.

“The efforts there, we challenged them within the second half,” he said. “We delight ourselves on taking part in exhausting even when we’re undersized in opposition to our opponents.”

Lowndes 43, Dunbar 12

The Tigers took an early lead, but a surly Lowndes team took over. Coming off their first loss to archrival Valdosta (Ga.) in six years, the Lions (4-3) built momentum and pulled away for the win.

Landon Winterbottom hit Shawn Russ for a 12-yard touchdown to open the scoring. Eric Fletcher’s 65-yard kickoff return made the score 12-7 for Dunbar, but Lowndes scored 23 points in the second quarter to take control. Dunbar took its first loss (3-1) in a season cut drastically short by lightning storms and Hurricane Ian.

Lowndes presented Dunbar with a check for $14,500 to help with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts.

CSN 35, Bradenton Christian 10

Grayson Kerscher scored on two touchdown runs, while Tariq Morame and Decker Crosby had a rushing score each for the Seahawks. Tight end Sean McNamara scored on a TD reception and a 2-point conversion.

“We just about had the sport in hand at halftime,” coach Paul Selvidio said. “We put some younger children in as soon as we have been up 35-0.”