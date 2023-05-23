Roundup of Jacksonville’s runoff elections | Florida

The general runoff for Jacksonville, Florida, was on May 16. The general election was held on March 21 and the filing deadline to run passed on Jan. 13.

Candidates competed for property appraiser, city council, and mayor. Runoffs were required for these races because no candidate received a majority of the general election vote.

Democrat Donna Deegan defeated Republican Daniel Davis 52% to 48% in the runoff for mayor. Deegan will be the second Democrat to hold the office since 1993. Democrat Joyce Morgan defeated Republican Jason Fischer 50.6% to 49.4% in the runoff for Duval County property appraiser. Candidates for city council competed in runoffs for At-large Position 5, District 2, District 7, District 8, District 9, District 11, and District 14. Two of two incumbents were re-elected in the city council runoffs.

Jacksonville is the largest city in Florida and the 12th-largest city in the U.S. by population.

