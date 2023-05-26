Rowlett man sentenced after confessing to ex-girlfriend’s killing





A Rowlett man, Andrew Charles Beard, elderly 36, has been sentenced to 43 years in federal jail after pleading in charge to the homicide of his ex-girlfriend, Alyssa Ann Burkett, elderly 24, amid a custody dispute in June of 2022. The U.S. Department of Justice showed that Beard used to be sentenced on May 24 for cyberstalking the use of a deadly weapon leading to dying and discharging a firearm all through a criminal offense of violence.

Beard admitted to cyberstalking and killing Burkett on October 2, 2020, in a carpark in Carrollton, as he supposed to acquire custody in their 1-year-old daughter. He mentioned he put a GPS monitoring tool on Ms. Burkett’s automobile, adopted her to the rental complicated the place she labored, and shot her within the head with a shotgun. He then presumed her lifeless and left the scene. After Burkett controlled to go out her automobile and cross to a close-by development for assist, Beard returned and stabbed her 13 occasions with a pointy object. Burkett died on the scene.

Burkett had confided in numerous other people ahead of her homicide, pronouncing that Beard worried her, and he or she believed she used to be being tracked.

Officers stopped Beard in a white pickup truck 3 hours after the homicide as he drove clear of his house. They discovered males’s mountain climbing boots, minimize into items and soaked in bleach, in his automobile and a battery that matched the GPS trackers hooked up to Burkett’s automobile all through their seek of his area. They additionally came upon a written script that Beard used to telephone in a pretend drug tip in opposition to Burkett a month ahead of her dying.

Beard referred to as within the pretend tip, figuring out himself as “Frank Marrow,” on September 2, 2020, after allegedly planting medicine and a gun in her automobile.

The case is a sad reminder of the violence some ladies enjoy by the hands in their companions. U.S. Attorney Leigha Simonton mentioned, “The victim in this case fought valiantly until the end. We hope today’s sentence brings a measure of peace to her family.”