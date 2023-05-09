Royals’ Amir Garrett says he’s ‘all good’ after vomiting on pitching mound during game vs. White Sox

Kansas City Royals reliever Amir Garrett suffered a second of visual sickness whilst on the mound during Tuesday’s house game in opposition to the Chicago White Sox. Later that evening, Garrett equipped an replace on social media, noting that he was once “All good.”

The Royals had picked up momentum within the game, scoring 8 runs within the backside of the 6th inning and giving Garrett a large cushion when he entered the game within the most sensible of the 7th. He temporarily struck out Elvis Andrus for his 14th strikeout in 16 appearances this season, however then issues took a flip.

Garrett began feeling in reality unwell and was once noticed squatting close to the mound sooner than he threw up. For the ones keen on seeing the incident, here’s a graphic link to the video.

After throwing simplest six pitches, Garrett’s game was once reduce brief, and he was once passed a towel and walked off the sphere with running shoes. Another pitcher, Max Castillo, took over on the mound. Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino, who has a playful dating with Garrett, joked with him on Twitter in regards to the incident.

Although the game was once uncomfortable for Garrett, it was once an general nice evening for the Royals, who completed with a 12-5 victory. They will proceed their four-game collection in opposition to the White Sox on Tuesday night time.