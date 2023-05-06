Royals from around the world gathered for King Charles III’s coronation. Here’s who attended.

More than 2,000 guests, including high-profile royals and world leaders, attended King Charles III’s coronation on Saturday. The British royal family and government leaders, including British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, were in attendance at Westminster Abbey. Delegates from countries in the British Commonwealth entered with flags for their countries. Non-British royals who attended included Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway and Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko of Japan. Other attendees included Gabon’s President Ali Bongo Ondimba and his wife Sylvia Bongo Ondimba, and Kings and Queens from Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, and Jordan. Celebrities like Emma Thompson and Lionel Richie also attended, along with former and current British Prime Ministers. Prince Harry was seen entering with his cousin Princess Beatrice and her husband. First Lady Jill Biden and her granddaughter Finnegan were also present, along with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife.