Royse City police warn about ‘jugging’ crimes

‘Jugging’ happens when people observe somebody leaving a financial institution with a big sum of money after which devote theft once they succeed in their subsequent vacation spot. The Royse City Police Department is recently investigating a number of “jugging” incidents that experience taken position previously week.

The police have said that probably the most relating to side of those incidents is the brazen nature wherein they’re being performed. The suspects are following their sufferers from banks after which stealing their money and property at their subsequent prevent.

In one explicit incident that passed off round midday on Friday, May 19, a feminine sufferer used to be adopted from a financial institution within the town of Rockwall to a fuel station in Royse City. While the sufferer used to be pumping fuel at the motive force’s facet of the auto, the suspects pulled up at the passenger facet, broke the again passenger facet window, jumped into the again seat, and stole the sufferer’s cash and property. Although the sufferer used to be now not harmed, police warn that scenarios like those can simply transform violent crimes and robberies.

Police are advising the general public to hide any huge quantities of cash when taking flight from a financial institution, to pay attention to their setting, and to name 911 if they believe they’re being adopted. Additionally, police counsel that folks must be cautious of any suspicious automobiles following them from banks.