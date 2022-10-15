RPU linemen return from Florida – ABC 6 News

(ABC 6 News) – Dealing with hurricane injury isn’t one thing Minnesotans expertise usually.

But when Hurricane Ian knocked out hundreds of individuals’s energy,

Rochester Public Utilities answered the decision for assist, sending 4 linemen to Barto, Florida to assist get the facility again on.

Chad Peterson was among the many 4 linemen chosen to go. Marking his first time understanding of state. He stated that almost all of the injury he handled was fallen oak bushes.

(*6*) Peterson stated. “They fell on lines, broke poles and everything like that.”

Around 19 thousand folks stay in Barto. It’s estimated that at the very least 98% of the inhabitants misplaced energy after Hurricane Ian hit.

But for Peterson, it wasn’t enterprise as traditional.

“How they build stuff (in Florida) it’s different than how we build things here in Minnesota,” Peterson stated. “So to adapt and to overcome that adversity was another challenge when we got there.”

But even earlier than crews received the facility again on, the group was displaying their appreciation for the help.

“Within the first couple of hours we were there, on our first job, we had three different people come to bring us pizzas, brownies, and water,” Peterson stated.

RPU Communication Coordinator, Tony Benson helped set up the journey to assist Barto. He says that these chosen had been largely based mostly on seniority. But famous that sending linemen to work out of state throughout disasters isn’t a brand new observe.

It’s one thing each state does to assist one another throughout a time of want.

“The path could certainly go both ways,” Benson stated. “We certainly could reach out to Florida, and other state and other municipal utility companies if we’re in need of restoration efforts as well.”

Crews from Austin Public Utilities together with native volunteers from the Red Cross and Salvation Army additionally went right down to Florida to help with restoration efforts.