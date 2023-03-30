Run the Jewels hitting the road in honor of debut album’s 10th anniversary

Run the Jewels is headed on the road to commemorate 10 years of their self-titled album. As part of a trek titled RTJX: Celebrating 10 Years of Run the Jewels, the group will visit four cities and perform a total of 16 shows.

“It’s mind blowing to us that it’s been 10 years since we joined forces as RTJ,” members Killer Mike and El-P said in a statement. “The best way we can think to celebrate is to get the whole family together and do what we love for the people who love us back. It’s going to be amazing, just like this entire ride has been, and we are grateful to get a chance to celebrate with our Jewel Runners this year and finally get back into clubs to destroy some stages for you.”

The RTJX tour will kick off September 13 with four consecutive nights at New York City’s Terminal 5. Chicago, LA and Atlanta will also see four shows apiece.

“We’re doing four cities, four nights each, and four full albums’ worth of jams, many we have only performed a small handful of times during our whole existence,” Killer Mike and El-P continued. “So on night one it’s RTJ1 in full, plus many more songs from the other records; night two it’s RTJ2 … etc. etc. We can’t wait to get out there and see you.”

Tickets for the Run the Jewels tour go on sale March 31 at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster. Per Complex, a press release teases “a plethora of special guests and surprises along the way.”