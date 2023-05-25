A horse named Oreo was once discovered grazing on the entrance garden of a Burbank house with out a rider however a saddle. On May 23 at round 12:30 a.m., officials with the Burbank Police Department replied to stories of the runaway horse close to the intersection of Riverside Drive and Mariposa Street. A resident known as the police out of concern that the rider would possibly have fallen off and gotten injured. The police discovered the saddled horse feeding on a resident’s grass with out a bridle connected. Burbank Police Officer Nicholas Moreno, who grew up round horses, rode the horse at a snappy trot out of the house’s entrance backyard and down Main Street.

Burbank police officials observed with Oreo, a horse who were given clear of its proprietor and was once discovered grazing on a resident’s garden, on May 23, 2023. (Burbank PD)

Burbank Police Officer Nicholas Morena observed using Oreo again to its proprietor May 23, 2023 (Burbank PD)





The proprietor of the horse was once positioned on the Mariposa Equestrian Bridge, positioned at Valleyheart Drive and Mariposa Street in Burbank’s Rancho Equestrian District. The proprietor advised the police that Oreo had gotten spooked after their trip and ran off. Oreo was once safely reunited with its proprietor, and there have been no stories of accidents to officials or the horse.