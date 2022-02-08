Front Page Sports

Running list of every deal made at the deadline

February 8, 2022
The 2022 NBA trade deadline is upon us and we already have a few deals underway. With the trade deadline set for Thursday, Feb. 10 at 3 p.m. ET, teams still have a couple more days to workshop trades to try to add talent for a playoff push, reshape the roster for the offseason or add assets for a future rebuild.

Will we see All-Stars like Nets guard James Harden or 76ers guard Ben Simmons delt? Will the Lakers make any moves to help right the ship for the home stretch of the season?

Below you can find every reported deal that was completed around the deadline.

Domantas Sabonis to Sacramento for Tyrese Haliburton

On Tuesday, Feb. 8, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Kings will receive two-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb, Justin Holiday and a 2027 second-round pick from the Pacers for Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson.

C.J. McCollum is headed to New Orleans

McCollum to Pelicans: Trade details

On Tuesday, Feb. 8,  The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported the Pelicans have acquired star guard C.J. McCollum, Larry Nance Jr. and Tony Snell from the Trail Blazers in return for Josh Hart, Tomas Satoransky, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Didi Louzada, a 2022 first-round pick (protected) and two future second-round picks.

Cavaliers land Caris LeVert

LeVert to Cavaliers: Trade details

On Sunday, Feb. 7, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Cavaliers acquired Caris LeVert and a 2022 second-round pick (via MIA) for Ricky Rubio, a lottery-protected 2022 first-round pick, a 2022 second-round (via UTA) and a 2027 second-round pick (via HOU).

Norman Powell, Robert Covington sent to Clippers

Powell and Covington to Clippers: Trade details | Trade grades

On Friday, Feb. 4, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Trail Blazers sent Norman Powell and Robert Covington to the Clippers in return for Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow, Keon Johnson and a 2025 second-round pick (via DET).





